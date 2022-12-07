Submit Release
Idaho Food Quality Assurance Laboratory Advisory Council Meeting

STATE OF IDAHO

IDAHO STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Notice is hereby given that the

Idaho Food Quality Assurance Laboratory Advisory Council

has scheduled a regular meeting as follows:

 

DATE OF MEETING: December 14, 2022
TIME: 1:00 pm MST

 

PLACE: Idaho State Department of Agriculture
Idaho Food Quality Assurance Laboratory
1180 N. Washington Street
Twin Falls, ID 83301

 

VIRTUAL OPTION:
Join from the meeting link:
https://idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my.webex.com/idahostatedepartmentofagriculture.my/j.php?MTID=mb03efee7ed5bf3835e21976d6a5be831

 

Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 2552 349 0257
Meeting password: mBB64Jivc2c (62264548 from phones and video systems)

 

Join by phone
1-408-418-9388

 

This notice is being posted in accordance with the Idaho Open Meeting Law, Idaho Code Section 74-204.

 

Meeting Notice

Meeting Agenda

