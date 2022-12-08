Freddy Cruz Is Helping Brands To Create Their Own Podcast

Freddy Cruz is the founder of Creative Works.

UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of Creative Works, Freddy Cruz is dedicated to helping brands break through the clutter with podcasts that create raving fans.

Freddy says for businesses and solopreneurs, podcasting is the new frontier of branding.

Freddy is a retired Top 40 DJ who is using his institutional background to create podcasts for businesses and solopreneurs, with the goal of helping them share their story with the world.

With a podcast, you can reach out to your community directly and share your story in your own words. It's portable, easy to execute, and lives forever on the internet.

According to Edison Research:

- 62% of those age 12+ in the U.S. (an estimated 177 million people) have ever listened to a podcast, up from 57% last year

- Monthly podcast listening saw growth year-over-year among those ages 35-54, as 43% are now monthly podcast listeners, up from 39% in 2021.

The same study revealed that 38% of those age 12+ in the U.S. are monthly podcast listeners, down from 41% in the Infinite Dial 2021, but still higher than 2020 (37%) . That number is only going to grow as more and more people get on board with this unique and engaging form of media.

What’s behind the podcasting revival? Freddy says podcasts are intimate and engaging. Blogs or videos can feel impersonal and busy, podcasts are a more intimate medium.

Because listeners have to actively choose to tune in, they tend to be more engaged with the host and the content.

This means that hosts have an opportunity to build relationships with their listeners, creating loyalty and evangelists for their brand.

Freddy says as podcasting becomes more popular, it will become increasingly difficult for brands to ignore this powerful medium.

To discover more about Freddy and to see if podcasting is right for you, check out his website here: https://www.freddycruzcreativeworks.com