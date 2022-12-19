Culminating 13 years of success into one album, Mafia Beatz Drops "Calm Before"

Recently Mafia Beatz announced the release of their new album and a new recording studio in Chicago.

UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mafia Beatz is excited to announce the release of their new album “Calm Before”. They say it’s the album they’re most proud of - a masterpiece. The artists in this album include: "Lil B The Based God, Spenzo & $teven Cannon".

At 25, Mafia Beatz has now been producing music for over half of his life already and is the owner of two recording studios and a music media company.

Producing music allowed him to travel and work with amazing people all over the world and the goal now is to expand to every major city!

What started as a hobby at 12 years old turned into a lifelong passion and career for Mafia Beatz who now has over 3 million+ views on YouTube™!

They have achieved millions of streams, and have worked with major labels including: Empire Distributions subsidiary, and TrapDoor entertainment has a partnership with them.

They have worked with multiple local universities to offer career experience programs for students. Plus, they have the most booked recording studio in Chicago.

Producing music is something that Mafia Beatz is truly passionate about, and he’s grateful that he's been able to make a living doing what he loves. He is proud to have helped over 1000 artists create their own vision too.

Plus, Mafia Beatz will be opening a 2nd location a thousand miles away in Seattle on January 1st.

To learn more about Mafia Beatz, make sure to visit their websites here: http://www.mafiabeatz.com and here: https://firehousestud.io/ . Plus, check his Instagram™ page: www.instagram.com/mafiabeatz