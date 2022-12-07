Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,142 in the last 365 days.

From Building as a Kid to Building as a Career, Johnathan Pushkar Has Made a Career Out of His Passions

Jonathan Pushkar is a three-time entrepreneur based out of Nashville, Tennessee, US.

UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a serial entrepreneur with three thriving businesses, Johnathan Pushkar is a young mover and shaker who has worked with some of the biggest brands in the world as a content creator, marketing consultant, and music artist.

From music lovers to LEGO fanatics, Pushkar loves connecting with others through his passions and is driven by his ability to create memorable content for viewers and listeners to enjoy through his music and his content creator alter ego, MiniSuperHeroesToday.

He states. “I think life offers too much open-ended opportunity for me to just stand still, so I thrive in finding new stones to turn over and new challenges to overcome.”

In addition, Johnathan runs a thriving social media marketing consultancy and management under Pushkar Media, working primarily with entertainment personalities and small businesses helping them increase their following and expand their reach.

He first began as a music artist straight after college and was signed to a record deal with JEM Records in 2019. Since then, He’s released two original albums and appeared on several tribute albums and compilations. Pushkar’s music has been played on SiriusXM's Underground Garage, The Beatles Channel, and The Beach Boys Channel, and many independent radio stations all over the world; several of his songs debuted on Top 10 charts globally.

He’s also launched a successful business as a content creator, as his account MiniSuperHeroesToday has become a booming platform built around his passion for toys – specifically, LEGO. He has since expanded to YouTube and TikTok, where he has amassed 118k followers on Instagram, nearly 70k YouTube subscribers, and 193k followers on TikTok.

This past September, he received an exclusive invitation by LEGO to visit their HQ in Denmark. Often asked how he juggles it all, he admits, “The truth is, I absolutely love what I do and the freedom my careers have given me to be creative, travel the world, and help bring positivity to anyone I work with or who encounters my creative output.”

Learn more about Johnathan at www.JohnathanPushkar.com, www.JPushkarMedia.com, and on social media @JohnathanPushkar and @MiniSuperHeroesToday.

Johnathan Pushkar
JPushkarMedia
jpushkarmedia@gmail.com

You just read:

From Building as a Kid to Building as a Career, Johnathan Pushkar Has Made a Career Out of His Passions

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.