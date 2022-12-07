Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,680 in the last 365 days.

Online Event about the Future of Internal Combustion Engines & Fuels in a Reduced Carbon World Begins Wednesday

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You’re invited to Wednesday’s online event about the future of internal combustion engines (ICEs) and fuels hosted by the Diesel Technology Forum (DTF).

While diesel, gasoline, and natural gas are currently used in ICEs to power nearly all of our world’s vehicles and the global economy, the panelists will discuss efforts to further improve the engines and lower their carbon footprints.

DTF’s Executive Director Allen Schaeffer will host the conversation exploring the future for ICE from a broad policy, technology, and consumer perspective. Speakers will include the following leaders in engine technology, vehicle and equipment original equipment manufacturers, fuel producers, as well as global consultants:

  • Dr. Cathy Choi, Executive Director, Cummins
  • Pierre Guyot, Senior Vice President, John Deere Power Systems
  • Matt Leuck, Technical Manager, Renewable Road Transportation, Neste
  • Dr. John Pinson, CEO, Stanadyne
  • Adam Schubert, Senior Associate, Stillwater Associates
  • Troy Kantola, Product Director, Plant Manager, Tenneco

We'll discuss the markets for continued use of ICE, and how industry is advancing technology to achieve even further emissions reductions, as well as efficiency improvements. Policy developments for ICE, decarbonization strategies, and the time value of carbon are also up for discussion.   

The keynote address will be given by Dr. Kelly Senecal, the Co-founder of Convergent Science and a Visiting Professor at the University of Oxford. Dr. Senecal is also the Co-author of Racing Toward Zero: The Untold Story of Driving Green.

The event begins at 2 p.m. EST, Wednesday, December 14. Admission is free however space is limited.

Please register now at this link:

https://dieseltechnologyforum.webex.com/dieseltechnologyforum/j.php?RGID=r69535849e2cb833fef354cd10143f0df

Resources:

Event page: https://dieselforum.org/webinars/posts/what-is-the-future-for-internal-combustion-engines-and-fuels-in-a-reduced-carbon-world

###

About the Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the current and future role of diesel engines, equipment, and fuels. Forum members are leaders in advanced diesel technology, emissions controls, as well as petroleum-based and renewable biofuels. For more information visit http://www.dieselforum.org.

Connect with Us

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on FacebookInstagramTwitterLinkedIn or YouTube. To get a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more sent straight to your inbox please subscribe to our Diesel Direct newsletter.

Attachment 


Jessica Puchala
Diesel Technology Forum
(202) 480-6441
jpuchala@dieselforum.org

You just read:

Online Event about the Future of Internal Combustion Engines & Fuels in a Reduced Carbon World Begins Wednesday

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.