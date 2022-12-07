Schmitt Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; Investors have until December 12, 2022 to actively participate in the case

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Schmitt Industries, Inc. ("Schmitt" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMIT) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Schmitt investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Schmitt Industries continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Schmitt Industries' financial statements from August 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors"; (3) as a result, Schmitt Industries would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

