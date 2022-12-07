Submit Release
Brunswick Corporation Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies from Newsweek Magazine for Third Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE:BC), the world’s largest recreational marine manufacturer, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine for the third consecutive year.  From the thousands U.S. companies considered for this honor, only 500 made the Newsweek list of honorees.  

The award caps a year of honors and accolades earned by Brunswick for its industry-leading environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) efforts. In 2022, the company was also recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers, America’s Best Large Employers, America’s Best Employers for Veterans, and America’s Best Employers for Diversity; additionally, its Mercury Marine division recently earned a 12th consecutive Green Masters designation for sustainable business practices and initiatives from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council.

“We are delighted to see our long-term commitment to sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion recognized with this prestigious award,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “These initiatives are pillars of our strategy and culture at Brunswick.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The award recognizes U.S. companies for their ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly related to ESG initiatives.

View the entire 2022 America’s Most Responsible Companies list here. Learn about Brunswick’s commitment to corporate responsibility here.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Navico Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone and Navico Group Connect system integrators. Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.


Lee Gordon
Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Affairs
Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003
Cell: 904-860-8848
Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com

Primary Logo

