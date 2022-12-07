LilyPad EV and Tandem Finance Collaboration Helps Auto Dealerships and Businesses of All Sizes Become an EV Charging Destination

We Make EV Easy

/EIN News/ -- MARTINEZ, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LilyPad EV, LLC is a nationwide full-service electric vehicle charging station provider for commercial businesses. Today, the company has announced the collaboration with Tandem Finance to streamline the financing process for auto dealerships and all small and medium-sized companies wanting to purchase EV charging stations.

As a ChargePoint® premier partner, LilyPad EV launched in 2009 to meet the growing demand for high-quality EV Charging solutions — at present, LilyPad EV has completed over 5,000+ turn-key installations. "Our biggest takeaway from customers like new car dealers is that the responsibility of EVs, and EV charging, have been brought upon them suddenly with scant support and quite a large learning curve. Our job as their trusted EV partner is to educate, consult, and ultimately find the right solution for their business. We chose a relationship with Tandem Finance because we can trust them to have the best interest of our customers; they understand the impact EV charging opportunities bring to business owners and the communities they serve," says Frank Huerta, Product Manager at LilyPad EV.

Tandem Finance is the first and only U.S. equipment financing company to serve in the vendor channel as a direct lender that can accommodate commercial customers of all credit grades — offering full-funding equipment financing. As the only publicly traded company in the commercial lending industry, Tandem provides unmatchable leverage by offering broad and deep approval capabilities, and funding designed per customer per site. Joe Galo, Tandem's Senior Sales Manager, says, "Tandem Finance was designed to accommodate every type of business, from a blue-chip enterprise to your average start-up. That mission extends to an emerging industry of providing EV charging equipment throughout the United States. By offering market-leading rates for LilyPad EV customers who invest in ChargePoint's best-in-class program, Tandem is empowering business owners to join the electric revolution."

