Elan Church - A New Church In Naperville, IL Opens Its Doors For Churchgoers

People can also attend Elan Church online.

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elan Church began public services on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Located in Naperville, Illinois (just west of downtown Chicago), Elan is a new church plant that has been meeting weekly for the past year and serving some of the pressing needs of the local community.

The leaders of the church are excited to be part of the community and help people grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ.

Max and Juliet Lyons, the Lead Pastors, are passionate about helping people grow spiritually and find community.

The Lyons’ are committed to making a positive impact by loving and serving those in the Chicagoland area. They encourage others to follow Jesus wholeheartedly, find a church home (whether or not it’s at Elan Church), and make a difference by serving the local community.

If someone is looking for a place to know God personally, build incredible friendships, discover God’s purpose for their life, and transform the world around them for the better, they are invited to come to a Sunday Service at Elan Church in Naperville or attend online at: https://elan.church/online .

People are also invited to celebrate Elan Church’s One Year Anniversary on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 11 am at Center Stage Theater in Naperville, IL.

Elan offers a variety of opportunities to get involved and is passionate about helping people to follow the way of Jesus.

Elan Church is a vibrant, growing church that believes in the power of Jesus Christ to change lives. They offer a warm, welcoming environment where anyone can come as they are and grow in their faith.

They’re proud to be part of the community and are committed to serving their neighbors both near and far. If someone is looking for a church home, they are free to visit Elan Church.

For more details, please visit their website here: https://elan.church/naperville