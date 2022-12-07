Christine Innes Is Using Her Talent For Storytelling To Help Businesses Greatly Expand Their Audiences

Christine Innes is the founder of The Corporate Escapists.

AUSTRALIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Innes is a talented, passionate storyteller who is an expert in producing vibrant and engaging content that helps companies connect with their audiences on an emotional level.

She credits her personal journey, where stories inspired her to change her life, as the reason she began sharing the power of storytelling.

After sharing her own story online, she found it resonated, all around the world, with so many people, who had experienced similar events and occurrences, that it inspired her to begin “The Corporate Escapists” - where Dreams + Action = Reality.

Ms. Innes' goal is to help heart-centered businesses share their story in the most authentic way to better connect clients with their audiences and ultimately grow their business. Ultimately, feeling how the power of stories changed her life, it became her mission and purpose to share stories to ignite conversations to help people find and follow their passion.

She believes that when a story is shared, a bit of energy is transferred to the recipient and is activated when the time is right. Therefore, in a particular moment the right story will be shown to share, help, and inspire another person. This is why sharing a story as a business owner is essential for success.

She compares stories to an evergreen marketing funnel for a business. The more people who hear a story will share it - which also results in more business exposure.

Ms. Innes and her team currently offer 4 streams of media - Youtube™ channel, podcast, magazine, and books for their clients to be featured in. With adults learning in different ways, she’s on a mission to capture the best way for ideal customers to hear about and learn from a business.

To tell a story or learn more about her new ventures and business opportunities, one may book a call or visit her website www.thecorporateescapists.com.