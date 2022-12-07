Former Hartford Fair Secretary Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail, Ordered to Make Restitution of Nearly $39,190 After Pleading Guilty to Theft

Columbus – The former financial secretary/fiscal officer for the Hartford Independent Agricultural Society in Licking County was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to make restitution of nearly $39,190 after pleading guilty to theft and related counts, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Wednesday.

Brooke Williams-Browning also will serve three years of community control, with a possible prison term of up to 12 months for violating post-release control terms, under the sentence announced by Licking County Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Marcelain Monday.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit and Licking County Sheriff’s Office determined that Williams-Browning made $30,294.77 in improper purchases using the Hartford Fair credit/debit card and issued $5,820.63 in checks to herself that had no proper public purpose.

Williams-Browning was indicted in July 2022 and pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of theft, forgery, and tampering with records. Her jail term will begin on Jan. 2. She has already made restitution of $39,184.69 in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 95 convictions resulting in more than $4.9 million in restitution (Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

