University of Phoenix is Recognized by SHRM to Offer Professional Development Credits for the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP Credentials

University of Phoenix is now a member of the SHRM Recertification Provider network

University of Phoenix is pleased to announce its Recertification Provider status with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest association devoted to human resource management, to offer programs that qualify for recertification credits for the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP®) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) credentials.

As a member of the SHRM Recertification Provider network, University of Phoenix will be able to award professional development credits (PDCs) for its programs that relate to the SHRM Body of Applied Skills and Knowledge™ (SHRM BASK™).

"The Society for Human Resource Management welcomes the opportunity to partner with University of Phoenix to provide quality educational opportunities to support the recertification efforts of HR professionals who have attained their SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certifications," said Alex Alonso, SHRM-SCP, SHRM's Chief Knowledge Officer.

SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP exams were launched in 2015 after years of research to define the behavioral competencies and knowledge relevant to today's global HR professional. The SHRM BASK is the framework for the certification exams.

"Earning the SHRM recertification provider status is another example of how University of Phoenix professional development works to be aligned with the needs of today's working professionals and employers," said Mukund Sudarsan, vice president, general manager of Professional Development at University of Phoenix. "Being able to award PDCs makes professional development a valuable resource for all HR professionals."

The SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP certifications have more than 120,000 certificate recipients in over 105 countries.

Once certified, HR professionals have the opportunity to earn PDCs from more than 3,400 Recertification Providers offering a variety of educational options. A mobile app and other tools make the recertification process simple and efficient.

