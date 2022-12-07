Meyer Burger launches premium solar business in U.S., taps Inxeption as marketplace, solar module supply chain partner

Inxeption provides direct access to world-class solar equipment, complete with flexible financing, streamlined fulfillment and reliable support.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inxeption, the leader in Industrial Commerce, is helping launch German-made Meyer Burger solar panels to the U.S. market in the Inxeption marketplace while also streamlining the company's international supply chain.

"Meyer Burger is a pioneer in the development of heterojunction. Our solar panels are built with Meyer Burger tools to exacting standards with our own proprietary technology. We can deliver a premium product to a solar industry in need of innovation," said Ardes Johnson, president and general manager of Meyer Burger Americas. With Meyer Burger technology, installers can offer customers more power in fewer panels.

"Teaming with Inxeption allows us to engage with a broad audience and introduce this next-generation product to the U.S. market while developing demand for our solar modules as we work toward the opening of our U.S. manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona."

The Inxeption marketplace provides direct access to world-class solar equipment from tier-one manufacturers, complete with flexible financing, streamlined fulfillment and reliable support from a staff of industry experts. Meyer Burger modules purchased through Inxeption carry a 25-year product and performance warranty.

Inxeption's strategic supply chain team supports the end-to-end management of Meyer Burger Americas, which includes local Germany transport, ocean export, U.S. customs clearance, and domestic fulfillment and transport.

"Part of my goal at Inxeption Energy is to introduce U.S. solar installers to premium products," said Erin Clark, president of Inxeption Energy. "Installers and consumers alike will be thrilled with Meyer Burger's higher-efficiency panels, which bring new technological advances to the solar industry."

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger. Meyer Burger started production of high-performance solar cells and solar modules in 2021. Its proprietary heterojunction/SmartWire technology enables the company to set new industry standards in terms of energy yield. With solar cells and modules developed in Switzerland and manufactured in Germany according to high sustainability standards, Meyer Burger aims to become a worldwide leading photovoltaic company.

About Inxeption

Inxeption is the leading technology platform digitizing the global Industrial Commerce value chain. We are advocates for our ecosystem of suppliers and buyers, enabling them to Do Business Better.

