Québec Nickel Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th

Recent Company Highlights

Private placement offering pending for maximum gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000. The offering includes flow-through shares and Québec flow-through shares and is limited to select provinces in Canada.

Drilling at the Fortin Sill Zone continues with two drills, targeting extensions of the Ni-Cu-PGE zone, testing anomalies similar to the geophysical fingerprint of the Fortin Sill Zone as well as exploring the mineralized system at depth.

In Q3 2022, the company reported an 8.43 metre-long intersection assaying 1.85% Ni, 1.65% Cu and 3.27 g/t Pt-Pd-Au and at the Fortin Sill Zone, Ducros Project Abitibi, Québec

Inaugural drilling program at the Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex (DUSC) completed with permissive rock types encountered in all holes.

Multiple coincident geophysical anomalies identified at the Ducros Gabbro and DUSC target areas that will be drilled this coming year as part of a planned 20,000 metres exploration drilling program.



About Québec Nickel

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Québec, Canada. The Company has a 100% interest in the Ducros Property, consisting of 280 contiguous mining claims covering 15,147 hectares within the eastern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

