Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for December 2022

CLINICAL TRIALS

December 1- How To Accelerate & Improve the Quality of CDISC SDTM Deliverables: Design with the End in Mind

December 8- Optimizing Patient Care & Clinical Research: How HCPs can Leverage Data Insights & Analytics

December 9- A Tumor Microenvironment-Based Multiomics Analysis for Predictive Modelling

December 12- A Review of Cloud Technology & Solutions that Solve Clinical Trial Challenges

December 12- How to Cut Clinical Study Build Times By 50 percent — Modern Lessons Learned by Syneos Health

December 13- Getting Neuroimaging Right — How to Succeed in Neurodegenerative Clinical Trials

December 14- Home Health: Best Practices and Processes to Build Confidence in the Value of In-Home Services

December 15- Bringing the Clinical Trial to the Patient in Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease

COMMERCIALIZATION & HEOR

December 7- The Future of Real-World Evidence: Pharma's Next Moves

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

December 1- Utilizing State-of-the-Art DEL Technology to Discover Compounds that Hit Challenging Therapeutic Targets

December 6- Downstream Process Development of a Complicated Fusion Protein

December 7- Nitrosamine Impurities in Rifampin – What Does it Mean for Your Drug-Drug Interaction (DDI) Study?

December 9- Gene Therapies and Rare Diseases: Advancing Research with Humanized Models and AI

December 14- Building Efficiency into Biologics Formulations Development

December 15- Rational Design of Peptide Nucleic Acid Conjugates for Biomedical Applications

December 15- NGS Solutions for FFPE Materials — Maximizing Immuno-Oncology Insights with Challenging Clinical Samples

FOOD

December 14- Healthy Aging and Well-Being with Mediterranean Fruit and Vegetable Extracts — Part 2

FUNDAMENTAL RESEARCH

December 16- Environmental Monitoring: Evaluating Cellular Response Pathways in Complex Mixtures

HEALTHCARE

December 5- Building Next: 3 Ways to Respond to Shifts in Healthcare Realities in 2023 and Beyond

December 12- Leveraging Rapid Multiplex Testing During the Height of Respiratory Season

LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY

December 2- Medical Imaging in R&D — Streamlining Reader Workflows

December 2- Liquid Biopsy Assays: Beyond Recurrence Detection in Post-Diagnosis Cancer Management

December 5- The Clinical Impact of Early Detection of Extended-Spectrum Beta Lactamase (ESBL) Bacteremia in Hospitalized Patients

December 8- Dive Deep Into AAV Capsid Stability & Genome Ejection With Uncle

December 8- Opportunities and Challenges of Developing and Validating qPCR Assays in Pivotal Vaccine Trials and Beyond

MEDICAL DEVICE

December 2- Medical Device Safety — How to Improve Histopathological Evaluations

PHARMA MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY CHAIN

December 6- Choosing the Right eQMS: How one Pharmaceutical Company Gained Incredible Results

December 8- A Stagewise Approach to High Potency Drug Product Clinical Development & Commercialization

December 13- The Pivotal Role of the System Owner — From Project to Operations

December 13- A Strain Development Strategy to Enhance Screening, Process Development and Scale-Up

PHARMACEUTICAL

December 16- T3P – A Versatile Peptide Coupling and Water Removal Reagent, Offering Several Process Advantages

PHARMACEUTICAL REGULATION

December 5- An Accelerated Approach to Strategic Regulatory Compliance

PHARMACOVIGILANCE

December 7- Effective Pharmacovigilance Content Collaboration with Cloud Technologies

PRECLINICAL

December 14- Translational Research in Oncology — Innovations in Model Development

