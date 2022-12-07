Ameresco Selected as 2022 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist in Two Categories

Winners to be announced December 8 at a black-tie gala in New York City

Ameresco, Inc., AMRC, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the S&P Global Platts 2022 Global Energy Awards for the Infrastructure Project of the Year and Corporate Impact, Sustained Commitment categories.

Ameresco was selected as a finalist for the Infrastructure Project of the Year award in recognition of its work at Fort Bragg, in collaboration with Duke Energy, to install the largest floating solar array in the Southeast. The solar facility is part of a $36 million design-build contract, to improve energy resilience and security, through infrastructure modernization, lighting and water upgrades, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning and boiler system improvements.

The company has also been named a finalist for the Corporate Impact, Sustained Commitment award in recognition of its efforts to support the communities that its employees reside in and projects touch. Through the end of 2021, Ameresco employees devoted a collective 2,040 hours to more than 140 non-profit organizations, and the company donated over $172,000 between employee donation matches and business donations.

"In a year of unexpected challenges, from the Russia-Ukraine war, to Europe's energy crisis, to trade-flow changes and banner market volatility, it's particularly inspiring to see the innovation and leadership of this year's finalists in steering a continued course toward better ensuring the energy needs of the future," said Sue Avinir, Senior Vice President of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights. "We're proud to honor this year's finalists and celebrate their efforts."

The theme of this year's Global Energy Awards is "Committed.Connected.Charged." and reflects how energy industry leaders are working towards the global energy transition, as well as supporting their local communities.

"It is a great honor to be named a finalist in two categories at the 2022 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards," said George Sakellaris, President and CEO, Ameresco. "We are proud to have been involved in developing such an innovative project at Fort Bragg, and we are committed to staying true to our mission of doing well by doing good."

The Global Energy Awards' independent panel of esteemed judges will select winners for each award category from the corresponding group of finalists. Winners will be announced at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie gala on December 8 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. AMRC is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services in support of clients' pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value. We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global SPGI. S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

