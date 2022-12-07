Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY - L'Oréal Canada to Discuss the Responsibility of Businesses in Protecting and Preserving Biodiversity at the World Biodiversity Summit Alongside COP15

MONTREAL, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With an estimated 20,000 people arriving in Montreal for COP15 and other biodiversity-focused events, L'Oréal Canada, leader of the cosmetics industry, will be discussing their commitments and responsibility in protecting and preserving biodiversity. They will also be highlighting a Canadian conservation project led by one of their brands.

WHAT:                       

The session entitled "Biodiversity Solutions for All: Towards an Inclusive Nature-Positive Future" at the World Biodiversity Summit, organised by the World Climate Foundation.


WHEN:                       

Sunday, December 11, from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET (GMT -5)


WHERE:                     

Montreal Science Centre               
The Old Port of Montreal
333, de la Commune Street West
Montreal (Quebec) H2Y 2E2



Registration for in-person attendance (select "Media" for Type of Stakeholder):
https://www.worldbiodiversitysummit.org/montreal-in-person-registration



Registration for online streaming:
https://www.worldbiodiversitysummit.org/montreal-digital-registration




WHO:                         

Maya Colombani, Chief Sustainability and Human Rights Officer, L'Oréal Canada
Dax Dasilva, Age of Union Alliance founder and environmental activist
Atossa Soltani, Director of Global Strategy at Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative
Domingo Peas Nampichkai, Achuar Indigenous Leader and Territories Coordinator for the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative.

 

Over the last ten years, the L'Oréal Groupe has undergone an in-depth transformation to integrate sustainability into its whole value chain and has set ambitious and measurable targets for 2030 on climate, water, biodiversity and natural resources, in accordance with what scientific experts demand and what our planet needs:
https://www.loreal.com/en/commitments-and-responsibilities/for-the-planet/

 

SOURCE L'Oréal Canada Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c8516.html

