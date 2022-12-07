Edify Names Industry Veteran, Tony Lama, Chief Revenue Officer

Lama will lead global sales and go-to-market

Edify Labs (edify.cx), the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Tony Lama. In this role, Lama will lead global sales and go-to-market, bringing the sector's first cloud-native, truly unified, AI-powered CCaaS + UCaaS + CPaaS solution to companies everywhere.

Lama is a proven leader with rich experience in customer engagement and conversational AI. For more than two decades, he has built, tested, sold, and deployed customer contact solutions around the globe. Most recently, Lama served as Chief Revenue Officer at Kore.ai. Prior to that, he was Twilio's Vice President of Worldwide Speciality Sales and Vice President of Contact Center Sales & Go-To-Market, as well as Specialty Sales Leader and part of the Amazon Connect launch team at AWS. Lama began his career at Aspect Software (now Alvaria) where he served for more than 18 years. As Senior Director of Innovations and Strategy at Aspect, he spearheaded the launch of the company's first cloud products, Aspect Social and Aspect Zipwire.

"We've been waiting for customer and employee engagement technology providers to deliver on the promise of business communications experiences that are more akin to the ones we have in our personal lives. I've finally seen it in Edify's platform. It's real, it's easy, and it doesn't require an army of developers or a complex set of integrations to bring it to life," said Lama. "The sales engineer in me is wildly passionate about technology, solving real world customer care problems, and delivering value to customers. That's why I am thrilled to be joining Edify. This, combined with the team Cameron [Weeks, CEO] and Bracken [Fields, CTO] have built, shows the future of work and of customer experience is right here."

"Our commitment to innovating in an industry that's been left behind has never been stronger and adding Tony to our team positions Edify to bring brands the customer and employee engagement technology they need to do business in our unpredictable, ever-evolving world," said Cameron Weeks, co-founder and CEO of Edify.

About Edify Labs, Inc.

Edify connects businesses with customers and employees with each other, making enterprise communications as easy as personal ones. Its flagship product, Edify CX, unites contact center (CCaaS), unified communications (UCaaS), and real-time communications platform (CPaaS/API) functionality in a single cloud-native solution that facilitates continuous conversations. Now, customers and employees can easily move among channels in one window, just like they do every day on their phones. Companies choose Edify for its global availability, no-waste pricing, and full-stack 100% SLA uptime guarantee. Edify is also a Google Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution for the contact center. Learn more at edify.cx.

