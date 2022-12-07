31st Annual National No-Tillage Conference Returns to St. Louis Jan. 10-13

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 9th time in its 31-year history, the annual National No-Tillage Conference is returning to St. Louis. It's hosted by No-Till Farmer, one of several properties operated by Wisconsin-based agricultural publisher Lessiter Media.

The event will be held January 10-13 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis Arch Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. The content covers myriad topics in no-till, including equipment, cover crops, intercropping, economic analyses, soil analysis, fertilizing methods and more.

Among the experts presenting are the highest-yielding farmers on the planet, including legendary no-tillers Russell Hedrick of North Carolina, David Hula of Virginia, Randy Dowdy of Georgia, Ray Archuleta of Missouri, and many more.

Highlights of the program include:

14 General Sessions — covering an abundance of proven no-tilling ideas and strategies.

— covering an abundance of proven no-tilling ideas and strategies. 45 Roundtables — informal, moderated peer-to-peer discussions on specific no-till topics.

— informal, moderated peer-to-peer discussions on specific no-till topics. 23 Classrooms — in-depth presentation-style sessions.

— in-depth presentation-style sessions. Innovator of the Year Inductions — the 2022 recipients of the best-in-class program are recognized for their positive impact on no-till systems: Dan Forgey of South Dakota ; Ray Archuleta of Missouri ; Yetter Mfg. of Illinois ; and Cedar Creek Farmers of Wisconsin .

— the 2022 recipients of the best-in-class program are recognized for their positive impact on no-till systems: of ; of ; Yetter Mfg. of ; and Cedar Creek Farmers of . Workshop: "How to Trim Fertilizer Costs Without Reducing Yields" — Russell Hedrick and Lance Gunderson dive into new testing methods to determine crop nutrient needs, and what nutrient credits can be taken to reduce cost and increase ROI. Hedrick is the operator of JRH Grain Farms in the foothills of Hickory, N.C. Known as one of the most progressive young farmers in the country, he was the first farmer using regenerative practices to win the North Carolina Corn Yield Contest. Gunderson's reviews of more than 100,000 soil samples provide insight into how soil health results relate to management in regenerative systems.

— and dive into new testing methods to determine crop nutrient needs, and what nutrient credits can be taken to reduce cost and increase ROI. Hedrick is the operator of JRH Grain Farms in the foothills of Known as one of the most progressive young farmers in the country, he was the first farmer using regenerative practices to win the North Carolina Corn Yield Contest. Gunderson's reviews of more than 100,000 soil samples provide insight into how soil health results relate to management in regenerative systems. Workshop: "Raising Every No-Till Acre" — Two of the highest-yielding farmers on the planet explore the latest developments they see in land preparation, soil fertility, equipment, seed, and agronomics. David Hula has set new corn records at the 400-, 500- and 600-bushel mark. Randy Dowdy has set world records in soybean yields and also for achieving 500-bushel corn and 100-bushel soybeans in the same year.

Title sponsors include Advancing Eco Agriculture, Ag Leader Technology, Dawn Equipment, Exapta Solutions, GS3 Quality Seed, HELM, Laforge Systems, Martin Industries, Midwest Bio-tech, Montag Manufacturing, Precision Planting, Sound Agriculture, The Andersons PureGrade, Wearparts Tillage Tools, Yetter.

Learn more at https://www.no-tillfarmer.com/nntc. See video at https://youtu.be/4CuuEv3CitA

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/31st-annual-national-no-tillage-conference-returns-to-st-louis-jan-10-13-301697531.html

SOURCE Lessiter Publications Inc.