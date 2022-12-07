DHEC, Prisma Health Collaborate on Drive-Thru COVID-19 and Flu Vaccination Site in Greenville

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 7, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Prisma Health are offering free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots in Greenville in response to the most active flu season South Carolina has witnessed in a decade.

Vaccinations are currently available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the McAlister Square/University Center, 225 South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville. An additional day has been scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The vaccination site is scheduled to close on Dec. 15. Children under the age of 16 will need a signature from a parent or guardian to receive their shots.

“We are excited to collaborate with Prisma Health on bringing this vaccination site to the Upstate,” said Patrick Brown, DHEC’s Outbreak Response Manager for the Upstate. “These vaccines are safe and effective and can be taken during the same visit. So, we encourage residents in the area to get a flu shot and their initial COVID-19 vaccination or their next booster to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season.”

COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots are available to anyone 6 months and older. Both take about two weeks to reach maximum effectiveness, meaning a shot of each one this week would provide full protection in time for Christmas. DHEC and Prisma Health encourage residents in the Greenville area to take advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible, so they can protect themselves and their loved ones while gathering during the holidays.

“Vaccinations are one of the best things you can do to protect yourself and your family,” said Dr. Kerry Sease, medical director of Prisma Health’s Bradshaw Institute for Community Health and Child Advocacy. “We’re proud to partner with DHEC to make these resources available in our communities.”

Visit DHEC’s vaccine pages on COVID-19 and flu for more information on each, and our Flu Watch page for data on cases and vaccinations.

