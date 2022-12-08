America’s Boating Channel Will Highlight NASBLA Videos on Smart TV

NASBLA America's Boating Channel Operation Dry Water

Twelve Boating Safety Videos Added to On-Demand App and Linear Channel

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service, produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), has entered into an agreement with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) to include twelve NASBLA safe boating videos in America’s Boating Channel’s new smart TV offerings.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Business Development, Kathy Strachan, and Taylor Matsko, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators’ Communications and Marketing Director.

“NASBLA and its Operation Dry Water campaign are central to boating safety advocacy throughout the United States, and we are thrilled to expand our program line-up for both the on-demand app and continuous playing video channel with NASBLA videos and public service messages,” said Kathy Strachan.

Taylor Matsko added, “NASBLA and Operation Dry Water have a variety of public service announcements that focus on the dangers and consequences of boating under the influence. Including these in America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV offerings will help get these messages out to a much wider audience, reminding them of these hazards. Incidents and fatalities that are a result of boating under the influence are 100% preventable, and we want to do our part to help get everybody home safely after a day out on the water.”

Strachan concluded, “America’s Boating Channel’s expansion from online and social media delivery of boating safety and boating education videos is now underway. We are on track to become the first television channel exclusively for boaters, with boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres of TV programming. Launch dates for both the America’s Boating Channel smart TV on-demand app and linear video channel will be announced soon.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About National Association of Boating Law Administrators

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) is a national nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories. NASBLA offers a variety of resources, including training, model acts, education standards, publications, and more. Through a national network of thousands of professional educators, law enforcement officers and volunteers, NASBLA affects the lives of over 76 million American boaters.

NASBLA.org

