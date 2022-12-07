Public Voting Begins New Decade for 11th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards
58 artists are nominated in 12 ‘Song of the Year’ categories as We Love Awards Shifts to reflect a changing music industry focused on singles.
Christian music deeply impacts and changes lives. It’s why we do this. So that fans can discover even more impactful music to lean on and draw from.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After completing ten years of celebrating the best artists, albums, and songs in Christian music, the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS (www.WeLoveAwards.com) enters its second decade with multiple pivots that reflect the changing music industry.
The 11th annual awards – powered by the largest Christian music site online, NewReleaseToday (www.NewReleaseToday.com), and sponsored by Visible Music College (www.Visible.edu) and Madison Line Records (www.MadisonLineRecords.com) – has nominated 58 artists across 12 categories that span multiple genres. In a major shift, only Song of the Year categories will be voted on this year, reflecting the ongoing changes in the music industry as artists continue to focus on digital-only tracks. New categories this cycle include GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR and COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR.
Maverick City Music, nobigdyl., and new artist Blessing Offor are tied for the most nominations with three each. Artists getting two nominations each include Skillet, for KING & COUNTRY, Tauren Wells, Blanca, KB, Brooke Ligertwood, Brandon Lake, and new group, Gable Price & Friends.
A cornerstone of the We Love Awards is the ongoing support and recognition of a growing independent Christian music community. Eleven nominees this year are independent, representing 20% of the total nominees.
Also returning this year is the MAINSTREAM IMPACT AWARD, which celebrates artists both within and outside the Christian Music space that are supporting faith-based values and lyrics. Artists nominated include gospel-worship group, Maverick City Music, rockers Memphis May Fire, country icons Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, and Trisha Yearwood, pop artist Ben Rector who partnered up with rapper Snoop Dogg, and country breakout artist, Walker Hayes, who continues to be vocal about his faith in his life and music.
Fans are once again given the opportunity to choose the winner in all 12 categories by voting now through Friday, January 13, 2023, at www.WeLoveAwards.com.
In addition to voting, fans will be asked for the first time to share how the songs they vote for have impacted their lives. “We intend to take our celebration this year far beyond the winning songs and artists,” shares awards founder, Kevin McNeese. “Christian music deeply impacts and changes lives. It’s why we do this. So that fans can discover even more impactful music to lean on and draw from. I’m looking forward to sharing, and celebrating, the incredible ways God is using all of these songs in our collective lives.”
APPLE MUSIC is partnering with the We Love Awards for the third year by featuring the official playlist in their Christian Music category. Fans can access the exclusive playlist at https://nrt.cc/WLA11Playlist.
Winners in all categories will be announced at a future time and date.
Learn more about the WE LOVE CHRISTIAN MUSIC AWARDS, view the full list of nominees, and vote at http://www.weloveawards.com.
About NewReleaseToday:
NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most complete and up-to-date info on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews to world premieres and Christian music news, NRT has become the go-to source for what's new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com
About Visible Music College:
Visible Music College is a global, spiritual community of musicians, technicians, business professionals, and educators serving the Church and society with collective energy and talent, fostering an environment of creativity, worship, and innovation in artistic endeavors for the glory of God. More information can be found at www.visible.edu.
About Madison Line Records:
Madison Line Records helps artists follow a clear plan and release the God-given talents in them to the world through the Constant AttentionTM format. This focus helps create within their identity, change the world through their process and product, connect to the wider communities in a planned way, and to make cultural impactful products from their deeply held beliefs and vision. Learn more at https://www.madisonlinerecords.com.
