Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,061 in the last 365 days.

Know More About Historic Properties with Guest Host Susan O'Connor

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Can you tell the difference between a Federal-style house and a Greek Revival house? Or a Craftsman and Mid-Century Modern?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan O'Connor Davis, author of the factual book "Chicago's Historic Hyde Park," has always been fascinated by history, architecture, and interior design. After my book was published by the University of Chicago Press and the number of speaking engagements decreased, Davis says, "I started to wonder what I could do with the mountain of knowledge I had accumulated over seven years of writing." "Although I authored the book primarily from the perspective of urban development, one advantage of my research was learning in-depth information about the complete objective of an architect's or builder's work. This made real estate look like a logical extension.

She paints a visually captivating history of the development of Hyde Park via the people who lived in the mansions and the architects who built them using hundreds of images from 1850 to the present.

She's been with Berkshire Hathaway for about seven years and got into the business after writing a book that took her about seven years, about two historic neighborhoods on the south side. Se had all these houses dancing in her head after the book was completed and thought this might be a good option to get into it. And it's been a wonderful journey for her thus far.

Watch the entire epic conversation.

Susan O'Connor
Berkshire Hathaway
+1 312-560-8186

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+ +1 630-327-2700
email us here

Know More About Historic Properties with Guest Host Susan O'Connor

You just read:

Know More About Historic Properties with Guest Host Susan O'Connor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.