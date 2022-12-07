The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

Can you tell the difference between a Federal-style house and a Greek Revival house? Or a Craftsman and Mid-Century Modern?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, December 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan O'Connor Davis, author of the factual book "Chicago's Historic Hyde Park," has always been fascinated by history, architecture, and interior design. After my book was published by the University of Chicago Press and the number of speaking engagements decreased, Davis says, "I started to wonder what I could do with the mountain of knowledge I had accumulated over seven years of writing." "Although I authored the book primarily from the perspective of urban development, one advantage of my research was learning in-depth information about the complete objective of an architect's or builder's work. This made real estate look like a logical extension.She paints a visually captivating history of the development of Hyde Park via the people who lived in the mansions and the architects who built them using hundreds of images from 1850 to the present.She's been with Berkshire Hathaway for about seven years and got into the business after writing a book that took her about seven years, about two historic neighborhoods on the south side. Se had all these houses dancing in her head after the book was completed and thought this might be a good option to get into it. And it's been a wonderful journey for her thus far.Watch the entire epic conversation.Susan O'ConnorBerkshire Hathaway+1 312-560-8186

Know More About Historic Properties with Guest Host Susan O'Connor