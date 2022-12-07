WVDOT Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities provides matching grants to West Virginia International Yeager Airport

Page Content

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s (WVDOT) Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities has provided matching grants for two ongoing projects at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in Charleston.

“The Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities is excited to be able to provide matching funds for these worthwhile expansion projects at the CRW Airport,” said Cindy Butler, director of the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with CRW for years to come.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, the Central West Virginia Airport Authority accepted a $646,702 grant from Multimodal Transportation Facilities as match to a $12.4 million federal grant to fund Yeager’s runway rehabilitation project. The project will provide a 2-inch asphalt overlay of the entire runway, include rehabilitation of the runway lighting system, including the installation of energy efficient LED runway edge lights, electrical conductors, and runway exit sign modifications.

A second grant for $58,003 provides matching monies to a federal grant to fund an Environmental Impact Study on planned upgrades at Yeager. The upgrades include adding runway safety areas and extending one of Yeager’s runways to 8,000 feet.

“We appreciate the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities for their efforts to prioritize funding for these projects,” said CRW Airport Director and CEO Dominique Ranieri. “This funding is critical in ensuring that our airport facilities in the state are top-notch.”

In March 2022, the West Virginia Legislature disbanded the former West Virginia Aeronautics Commission, State Rail Authority, Division of Public Transit and Public Port Authority and reestablished their missions under the umbrella of the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities.​​