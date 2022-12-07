Global Sales and Warehousing establishing operations in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Global Sales and Warehousing, a family-run original equipment golf bag manufacturer and distributor, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs.

A sister company of Golf Sales West (GSW), Global Sales and Warehousing was originally launched to serve GSW’s original equipment golf bag manufacturing customers. Today, Global Sales and Warehousing also provides industry leading logistics services to supply companies all over the world.

Located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg, Global Sales and Warehousing’s Orangeburg facility will import materials to assemble and distribute completed golf bags.

The company’s operations are currently online. Individuals interested in joining the Global Sales and Warehousing team should contact the company via email.

QUOTES

“Global Sales and Warehousing is excited to announce the opening of its new third-party logistics and OEM golf bag manufacturing facility in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The state stood out to us not just because of the incredible infrastructure and business-friendly environment, but also because of the people. As a family business and the nation’s largest original equipment golf bag manufacturer, our top priority is working with kind, loyal, willing individuals, and we believe that Orangeburg specifically is an area that exemplifies that. We look forward to working with the county of Orangeburg and the great state of South Carolina in creating a long lasting, mutually beneficial relationship for everyone.” -Global Sales and Warehousing Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Aubery

“We are pleased to welcome Global Sales and Warehousing to Orangeburg County. We are proud to say that Orangeburg County has the business-friendly environment and the resources to accommodate a leading company like Global Sales and Warehousing. Congratulations, and we look forward to creating a long and prosperous partnership in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Global Sales and Warehousing on their new operations in Orangeburg County. South Carolina’s talented workforce, convenient East Coast location and unparalleled infrastructure provide an ideal location for companies to efficiently make and move their products.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thankful and honored for the creation of these new jobs heading to Orangeburg County thanks to Global Sales and Warehousing. With a capital investment of $4 million, the impact will create well-paying jobs for our citizens. On behalf of the county council and citizens of Orangeburg County, we look forward to celebrating your success as part of the Orangeburg family.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.

“As our communities grow and technology advances how business is conducted worldwide, ensuring that products can get from facilities to store shelves and consumers’ doors efficiently and effectively is of increasing importance. Thank you, Global Sales and Warehousing, for your commitment to Orangeburg County.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

