Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC, a locally owned and operated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) column manufacturer, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company is investing $5.5 million and creating 47 new jobs. 

Founded in 2021, Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC provides high-quality products, designing every column around a structural aluminum core to provide enhanced quality, safety and durability. In addition to columns, the company produces porch arches, gable brackets, garage trellises and flower boxes. 

Relocating its existing Richland County operations to Lightwood Industrial Park at Interstate 20 and Farrow Road in Columbia, Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC’s new facility will accommodate additional capacity due to increased demand.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC team should visit the company’s contact page.

QUOTES

“Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC is excited to announce that we will be breaking ground on a new facility which will be in the Lightwood Industrial Park here in Richland County. We are looking forward to expanding our current operations with our new facility while continuing to provide Richland County residents with additional job opportunities.” -Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC Co-Owner Rich McKenrick

“Today, we celebrate yet another win as Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC continues to invest $5.5 million and creates 47 new jobs in the Richland County community. Congratulations on your success, and we look forward to the impact this expansion will have in Richland County." -Gov. Henry McMaster 

“Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC’s expansion in Richland County further proves that South Carolina has the business-friendly environment and workforce in place where companies find success. We are proud of their growth in Richland County and look forward to continuing our strong business partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC’s growth demonstrates how new businesses can quickly find success in Richland County’s business climate. The company will continue to benefit from our community’s strong workforce as they hire for these new positions.”  -Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker

FIVE FAST FACTS

  • Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC is expanding operations in Richland County.  
  • The company’s $5.5 million investment will create 47 new jobs.
  • Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC is a locally owned and operated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) column manufacturer.
  • Relocating to Lightwood Industrial Park at Interstate 20 and Farrow Road in Columbia, S.C.
  • Individuals interested in joining Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas, LLC team should visit the company’s contact page.

