The prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic or long-term skin diseases, including psoriasis, and the rapidly growing geriatric population. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bio-Thera Solutions, ACELYRIN Inc., and several others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 30+ Companies Working in the Domain

DelveInsight’s 'Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline psoriatic arthritis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the psoriatic arthritis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s psoriatic arthritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 33+ pipeline therapies for psoriatic arthritis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for psoriatic arthritis treatment. Key psoriatic arthritis companies such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbGenomics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody, AltruBio, Bio-Thera Solutions, Dong-A ST, 3SBio, Qyuns Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, Polpharma Biologics, Avotres, XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, Luye Pharma Group, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Nimbus Therapeutics, f5 Therapeutics, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for psoriatic arthritis to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for psoriatic arthritis to improve the treatment landscape. Promising psoriatic arthritis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Tildrakizumab, Bimekizumab, BMS-986165, AbGn-168H, Izokibep, BAT2506, Ustekinumab biosimilar, Apremilast, QX 002N, KPG-612, ALPN 101, AVT001, RHE 70202, ATI-450, Secukinumab biosimilar, DNX 114, SHR 1314, NDI-034858, Research programme: Autoimmune disorder therapeutics, Sonelokimab, and others.

In November 2022, Bimekizumab Demonstrated Sustained Clinical Responses to Week 52 in Phase III Studies in Psoriatic Arthritis, Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis, and Ankylosing Spondylitis.Data from BE OPTIMAL showed that clinical joint and skin clearance responses in patients with active psoriatic arthritis were sustained to week 52 with bimekizumab treatment.In addition, data from BE MOBILE 1 and BE MOBILE 2 showed that across the full spectrum of axSpA, encompassing nr-axSpA and AS, treatment with bimekizumab resulted in sustained improvement in the signs and symptoms of disease, including suppression of inflammation and improvements in physical function and quality of life, to week 52.

In November 2022, ACELYRIN, INC., announced additional data from a Phase II trial of izokibep in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) to be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022. Izokibep showed consistently high levels of response across multiple disease measures of joint and skin improvement, beginning early and with ongoing improvement. The safety profile of izokibep was generally consistent with other IL-17A inhibitors, and in the trial, event rates were mostly similar to placebo.

In August 2022, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the approval of Stelara® (ustekinumab) to include treatment of pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). The approval was supported by evidence from adequate and well-controlled studies of Stelara in adults with psoriasis and PsA, pharmacokinetic (PK) data from adult patients with psoriasis, adult patients with PsA and pediatric patients with psoriasis, and safety data from 2 clinical studies in 44 patients 6 to 11 years old with psoriasis and 110 patients 12 to 17 years old with psoriasis.

In May 2022, ACELYRIN, INC., Affibody AB, and Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. announced that a 16-week, global, Phase II clinical trial of izokibep in 135 patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) met its primary endpoint of ACR50. Izokibep also achieved secondary endpoints, including PASI response, enthesitis LEEDs improvement, and quality of life improvement on a clinically validated PsA-specific quality of life instrument, the Psoriatic Impact of Disease (PsAID) questionnaire.

In January 2022, AbbVie announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), a systemic inflammatory disease that affects the skin and joints and impacts approximately 30 percent of patients with psoriasis.The FDA approval was supported by data from two pivotal studies, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of SKYRIZI in adults with active PsA, including those who had responded inadequately or were intolerant to biologic therapy and non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

The psoriatic arthritis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage psoriatic arthritis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the psoriatic arthritis clinical trial landscape.

Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic Arthritis is a chronic inflammatory joint disease that is often associated with psoriasis. It can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, and joint destruction in both peripheral joints and the axial skeleton. This joint pathology develops slowly and is more annoying than disabling. Seronegative spondyloarthropathies include psoriatic arthritis.

Besides, psoriatic arthritis causes and pathogenesis are not completely understood as it involves a complex interaction between genetic and environmental factors resulting in immune-mediated inflammation involving the skin and joints and may involve other organs.

Psoriatic arthritis symptoms are frequently similar to those of rheumatoid arthritis. Both diseases cause painful, swollen, and warm-to-the-touch joints. As there is no specific test for psoriatic arthritis, your doctor will make a psoriatic arthritis diagnosis based on the symptoms and a physical examination.





A snapshot of the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Tildrakizumab Almirall/Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Pre-registration Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous BAT2506 Bio-Thera Solutions Phase III Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors Subcutaneous ABY-035 ACELYRIN Inc. Phase II IL17A protein inhibitors Subcutaneous QX 002N Qyuns Therapeutics Phase I Interleukin-17 inhibitors Injectable Acazicolcept Alpine Immune Sciences Preclinical CD28 antigen inhibitors; Inducible T-cell co-stimulator protein antagonists NA KPG-612 Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals Preclinical Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors NA RHE 70202 XBiotech27 Preclinical Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors NA

Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Assessment

The psoriatic arthritis pipeline report proffers an integral view of psoriatic arthritis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Interleukin-17 inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, CD28 antigen inhibitors, Inducible T-cell co-stimulator protein antagonists, Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin-23 subunit p19 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Interleukin-17 inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, CD28 antigen inhibitors, Inducible T-cell co-stimulator protein antagonists, Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors Key Psoriatic Arthritis Companies : Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbGenomics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody, AltruBio, Bio-Thera Solutions, Dong-A ST, 3SBio, Qyuns Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, Polpharma Biologics, Avotres, XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, Luye Pharma Group, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Nimbus Therapeutics, f5 Therapeutics, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, and others.

: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbGenomics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody, AltruBio, Bio-Thera Solutions, Dong-A ST, 3SBio, Qyuns Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, Polpharma Biologics, Avotres, XBiotech, Aclaris Therapeutics, Luye Pharma Group, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Nimbus Therapeutics, f5 Therapeutics, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, and others. Key Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Therapies: Tildrakizumab, Bimekizumab, BMS-986165, AbGn-168H, Izokibep, BAT2506, Ustekinumab biosimilar, Apremilast, QX 002N, KPG-612, ALPN 101, AVT001, RHE 70202, ATI-450, Secukinumab biosimilar, DNX 114, SHR 1314, NDI-034858, Research programme: Autoimmune disorder therapeutics, Sonelokimab, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Psoriatic Arthritis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6.1 Tildrakizumab: Almirall/Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 7. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 BAT2506: Bio-Thera Solutions 8. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 ABY-035: ACELYRIN Inc. 9. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 QX 002N: Qyuns Therapeutics 10. Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Psoriatic Arthritis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

