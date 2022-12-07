Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,673 in the last 365 days.

Former Grenada County Deputy Clerk Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny

Former Grenada County Deputy Clerk Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny

December 7, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Grenada County Deputy Chancery Clerk Vicky Blaylock has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. A demand letter of $16,894.49 was served to her. The demand amount includes credit for partial payments, interest, and investigative expenses.

During her time as the deputy chancery clerk, Blaylock stole over $34,000 from the county land redemption account by removing cash payments and altering computer records to conceal her crime.

“This is another example of one person holding too much control over the spending of a government office,” said Auditor White. “If you work in a county or city government, please make sure you divide duties to make it harder for someone to get away with a crime like this. And if you’re stealing, know that we are watching.”

As part of the court proceedings, Blaylock paid $26,148.15 as restitution for her crime. The plea was recorded in Judge Loper’s courtroom, and his sentencing order has been filed with the Grenada County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Blaylock’s employment for Grenada County is covered by a surety bond, which is designed to protect taxpayers when public money is misspent. She will remain liable for the outstanding demand amount.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

You just read:

Former Grenada County Deputy Clerk Pleads Guilty to Grand Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.