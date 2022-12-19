KNIGHTSBRIDGE Magazine Launches

KNIGHTSBRIDGE Magazine Cover KNIGHTSBRIDGE Magazine Taxi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knightsbridge, the most luxurious neighbourhood in the world welcomed the most luxurious magazine in the world yesterday as KNIGHTSBRIDGE magazine was launched with a lavish party at the Mandarin Oriental, London.

The glamorous launch party, saw the magazine take over the very exclusive The Aubrey restaurant at the five-star hotel. 300 VIP and celebrity guests enjoyed a glass of Moet Chandon on arrival followed by creative cocktails with a Japanese twist from this uber-trendy restaurant.

VIP and celebrity guests invited included Jackie St Clair, Mark Francis Vandelli, Liz Brewer, Georgia Tofolo, Nick Mason, Guy Adams, Alice Temperley, Kimberleigh Gelber, Leila Russack and more.

Japanese canapes including sashimi and wagyu beef and exotic cocktails were enjoyed along with fabulous music sets from a special DJ brought in for the occasion.

Publisher Azzy Asghar commented that he was “thrilled to be launching a magazine that covers the incredible restaurants, hotels and shopping within Knightsbridge and, of course, Harrods and Harvey Nichols.” His highlight of the evening he said was the 2 London Black Cabs parked outside which had been especially liveried in the KNIGHTSBRIDGE magazine branding – and will be spreading the word across London over the next 6 months!

For more information please email: azzy@knightsbridgemagazine.com

www.knightsbridgemagazine.com

Follow us on Instagram @knightsbridgemagazine

KNIGHTSBRIDGE Magazine Launch Party