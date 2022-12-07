Submit Release
PM Consulting Group Ranks No. 4 in Washington Technology’s Fast 50 List for 2022

Strong Debut Recognizes Three-Year Growth of 164%

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, has been named to the 2022 Washington Technology’s Fast 50-Fastest Growing Small Business Contractors.

Making an appearance on this list for the first time, PMCG ranks No. 4 based on three-year revenue growth. The full rankings can be viewed here: https://washingtontechnology.com/rankings/2022/11/introducing-2022-fast-50/379428/

“2022 has been a year of growth and progress for PM Consulting Group, and we have no intentions of slowing down in 2023,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “The passion for the projects and missions our dedicated employees support is what fueled our success this year.”

PMCG continues to grow and recently welcomed several new senior executive team members. The company plans to expand services with the financial backing and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm.

PMCG maintains its headquarters in Towson, Maryland and has a Washington D.C. office to better serve its USAID and DoD clients.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)


Contact:
Elizabeth Brophy 
Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group
(505) 379-3476
ebrohy@spirecomm.com

Primary Logo

