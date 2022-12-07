Non-GMO Food Market Is Likely to Grasp the Value of USD 8.77 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Non-GMO foods are regarded as eco-friendly and natural, and as a result, consumers, particularly vegans and vegetarians, have a favourable perception of their nutritional profile and environmental impact

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the non-GMO food market was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 8.77 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.50% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Overview:

GMOs are living organisms, typically plants or microorganisms, whose genetic material has been artificially altered in a laboratory using genetic modification or engineering techniques. GMO plants are widely used in agriculture because they produce a high yield, have improved resistance to weeds and diseases, and require fewer pesticides.

Consumer awareness of the importance of clean-label food ingredients is driving demand for non-GMO ingredients. Consumers are becoming more interested in learning about the key ingredients found in processed foods.

Opportunities

GMO food product consumption has been linked to diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, organ damage, cancer, and infertility, with rising public awareness about the dangers of GMO consumption expected to be a major driver of the market's growth. Natural, organic, and healthy non-GMO cereals will drive growth in the non-GMO food market during the forecast period.

The Non-GMO Food Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Amy’s Kitchen Inc (U.S.)

Hain Celestial (U.S.)

Nature’s Path Foods (Canada)

Organic Valley (U.S.)

Chiquita Brands International Inc (U.S.)

United Natural Foods, Inc (U.S.)

Specialty Food Associations, Inc (U.S.)

Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Clif Bar & Company (U.S.)

NOW Foods (U.S.)

Pernod Ricard (France)

Key Market Segments Covered in Non-GMO Food Industry Research

By Application

Beverages

Meat Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Alternatives

By Type

Cereals and Grains

Liquor

Meat and Poultry

Bakery

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Food Specialist Retailers

Convenience Store

Key Industry Drivers:

Drivers

Positive nutrition profile and growing environmental concerns

Non-GMO foods are regarded as eco-friendly and natural, and as a result, consumers, particularly vegans and vegetarians, have a favourable perception of their nutritional profile and environmental impact. This has resulted in an increase in demand for non-GMO food products such as grains, vegetables, and fruits. In addition, many companies are using non-GMO ingredients in the production of baby or infant food.

Awareness campaigns against the negative effects of GMO ingredients in various food products

Numerous organisations, including the Non-GMO Project, GMO Inside, and the Organic Consumers Association, have launched campaigns to raise awareness about the presence of GMO ingredients in various food products around the world. Many leading brands have responded to such campaigns by diversifying their market operations by offering a diverse non-GMO ingredient portfolio. To meet the growing consumer demand for non-GMO products, Cargill Incorporated, an American privately held corporation, has introduced a wide range of ingredients ranging from sweeteners, starches, and texturizers to oils, cocoa, and chocolate.

Non-GMO Food Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in non-GMO food market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the non-GMO food market due to the unique benefits associated with the products, such as minimal chemical usage during production and eco-friendliness, and rising consumer awareness of Non-GMO products will fuel the region's growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Non-GMO Food Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Non-GMO Food Market, By Application Global Non-GMO Food Market, By Type Global Non-GMO Food Market, By Distribution Channel Global Non-GMO Food Market, By Region Global Non-GMO Food Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

