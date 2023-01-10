American Author Kawika Miles Debuts His Dystopian Saga Foretelling the Fall of the United States
A new dystopian novel, Saga of the Nine: Origins details a war across time with controlling future government and a young veteran standing against it.
If you control the story, you control the culture. If you control the culture, then you control politics, and if you control politics, you have control over a nation.”UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American author Kawika seeks to take the dystopian genre to the next level with the debut of a dystopian saga, Saga of the Nine. In book one, Origins, the author aims to write about a potential future for the country through a dystopian thriller that calls into question the nature and direction of government, with freedom and individual liberties as central themes.
— Kawika Miles - Saga of the Nine: Origins
The new novel initially depicts a speculative and unnamed future in which the world is thought to large be safe and equal under the firm rule of a council known simply as “The Nine” and a global Government which they have created. That’s not how Jax, a lowly mill worker, sees it. In a shocking discovery of illegal, historical documents, his eyes are opened to the possibilities that the old world yielded as he looks upon the smoldering ruins of what his home has become in Area Thirty-Eight. Finding the Raiders, a small band of resistance fighters, Jax begins the fight to restore the values he reads about given to him from a long-lost patriot.
The year is 2036, and the United States of America is in a Cold Civil War as society is ideologically and culturally lost. Due to the efforts of an underground radical political organization known as The Ordean Reich, the strength of the United States hangs by a thread. Young veteran Mica Rouge takes matters into his own hands, joining an off the books intelligence agency—The Minuteman Division—in an effort to inspire and restore the forgotten American ideals that he has fought for before. In their fight, they discover the Reich's plan to instill the Nine and abolish the country he has bled for.
In this new American dystopian novel, readers will follow the past and present as the fates of both Jax and Mica are intertwined in a war across time.
Miles’ debut, Saga of the Nine: Origins, has already received accolades:
“The ambition of Miles’s thoughtful, sweeping epic of a falling—and fallen—America is clear… Seeded throughout is the resonant idea that a dystopia isn’t just brought about by villains.” —Booklife Reviews
“Must read. An unsavory future, corrupt leadership, secrets, lies, and betrayal. —Reedsy Discovery
Kawika Miles is a US-based writer and the founder of the website Damn It I Love America, a site dedicated to the discussion of liberty as it pertains to modern America and those who struggle to protect it. Hosting regular conversations of faith, family, and freedom, Miles has been a guest contributor for Wrongpseak.net and regularly publishes articles on the nature of dystopia as both a fiction and a reality, including how modern countries have already fallen into a dystopian society. His latest articles articulate how he believes are leading to such a fate for America.
This theme of dystopia, and how the sanctity of freedom must be protected to prevent it, is a clear theme running throughout Kawika’s new dystopian novel. Saga of the Nine: Origins can be found at Barnes & Noble, as well as on Amazon, and other popular book distribution platforms.
To learn more about Saga of the Nine: Origins, a debut American Dystopian Saga, or its writer, Kawika Miles, visit the author’s website directly at https://www.damnitiloveamerica.com.
Please address and send any press inquiries directly to Kawika Miles, who can be reached by email at kawika@damnitiloveamerica.com.
Kawika Miles
Damn It I Love America
kawika@damnitiloveamerica.com
Visit us on social media:
Other