RSG Media Partners with invenioLSI to Design a New Solution that Enables the Media Industry to Streamline Financial Workflows

RSG Media announces their partnership with invenioLSI to design an integrated solution to streamline the financial workflow using RSG Media's Rights Version 4 and invenioLSI's Content Financials.

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RSG Media announced today that it has partnered with invenioLSI to design a new integrated solution that enables the media entertainment industry to streamline finance workflows and improve efficiency of processing transactions related to the production and distribution of film and television content. The automated solution leverages best-in-class SAP technology while combining RSG Media's Rights Version 4 and the invenioLSI Content Financials solution.

With this new solution, RSG Media and invenioLSI have created a new set of tools that align content acquisitions, finance, rights management, production budgeting and finance, forecasting, and amortization with a single source of the truth that then enables efficiency, transparency and optimized workflows.

"By integrating RSG Rights with invenioLSI's Content Financials, we're able to bring our clients a solution that streamlines their financial processes related to the production and distribution of their IP," said Theodore X. Garcia, EVP of Customer Relations & Partnerships at RSG Media. "Users now have an easier, faster and more cost-efficient solution that will enable them to take their business to the next level."

The joint solution between RSG Media and invenioLSI will use RSG Rights Version 4, which was released in April 2022. The platform is widely acknowledged as the most comprehensive rights and rights financials system on the market the combines both content and merchandising rights in a single 360° system. It brings together content rights, rights finance, programming, talent payments, and real-time avails reporting. In addition to providing solutions for rights management, RSG also offers the RSG Audience platform. It helps media entertainment companies with intelligent inventory management, enabling them to grow the audience for their acquired rights through both innovative scheduling strategies and optimized promo planning & scheduling.

"RSG has built a great name in the Media Rights Management space. We are proud to partner with them to bring to our SAP Media customers a fully integrated solution to manage all financial aspects of content acquisition, production, distribution, and rights management," said Shyam Jajodia, EVP & Global Head of PreSales at invenioLSI.

invenioLSI's Content Financials solution is a certified-on SAP S/4HANA product built within the SAP architecture. It is exclusively designed for the media financial production process (episodic, film, or TV), proven to unify the workflow from Greenlight though Amortization and to streamline the management, visibility, and integration across the stakeholders responsible for media production. The solution is the white glove for EIDR (Automation), budgeting, finance, and rights management tools. The next phase of this product is development that will facilitate the production accounting, payroll, and management tools.

To learn more about the integrated solution between RSG Media and invenioLSI, please reach out to Theodore X. Garcia at sales@rsgmedia.com.

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is the largest independent SAP solutions provider serving the Public Sector and offers specialist skills in the media and entertainment sector. With deep expertise and advanced technologies, it enables organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today's business. invenioLSI knows how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create the agile organizations of tomorrow using today's technologies. invenioLSI's cloud solution allows your business to scale quickly, reduce overheads and offer the flexibility your employees and customers need.

For more information, visit https://invenioLSI.com/.

About RSG

RSG Media believes in using both art and science to deliver radical insights and deeper connections to drive the evolution of the media ecosystem. It drives clients' revenue and profits through rights, audiences, and advertising across platforms using deep analytics, AI, enterprise systems, and expert advisory services. Its customers include TV Networks, MVPDs, Studios, VOD & OTT Services, and Brand Licensors.

RSG Rights: Enterprise rights management, strategically tailored to how each business group needs it.

RSG Audience: Radical AI-driven insights to predict and grow audiences. The AI-driven platform brings together 50+ data sources to deliver the audience insights needed to grow a fan base.

RSG Media was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Delhi/Gurgaon. For more information, visit https://www.rsgmedia.com/.

Media Contact

Theodore X. Garcia, RSG Media, +1.651.639.0662, sales@rsgmedia.com

James Maysonet, invenioLSI, +1.310.927.0239, jmaysonet@inveniolsi.com

