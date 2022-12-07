WokAsia Debuts, Forging New Traditions for Asian Cuisine

CEO Richard Gray and renowned Asian chef Martin Yan join forces to yield unrivaled tech and quality

WokAsia has officially announced its launch, bringing together a powerful CEO and a world-renowned Asian chef to deliver a level of health-conscious, delicious Asian cuisine never before seen.

WokAsia is founded on the tenets of food tech, embracing strategies that are unorthodox but yield incredible flavor. The company's CEO, Richard Gray, brings with him a wealth of expertise in the food industry. The CTO is a highly acclaimed multi-billion dollar food product developer and business executive and one of just a few Certified Food Scientists in the world, and his specialties are precision fermentation, such as mycoprotein and fungi cultivations, and cultured meat from mammals and seafood.

Chef Martin Yan is also a global food scientist and has developed the Yan Kitchen product line featuring six whole plant-based and six alternative-protein ingredients that are incredibly delicious while exceeding nutritional value, freshness, and affordability of conventional food. All ingredients are ethically sourced and minimally processed, further adding to the health-conscious aspect of these products.

Chef Yan is a James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and the most famous Asian chef in the U.S., Canada, and China. He has appeared on 3,000 PBS shows and is the author of 26 cookbooks that have reached 300+ million people around the world.

Yan, Gray, and the entire WokAsia team are pioneering the food industry by infusing beloved traditions with revolutionary technology. With a powerhouse CEO team at the helm, WokAsia is poised to forever change the way people look at Asian cuisine. More information can be found at https://www.wokasian.com.

ABOUT WOKASIA

WokAsia delivers authentic, health-conscious Asian meals that are minimally processed, fresh, and delicious.

