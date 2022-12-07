PATTISON Outdoor Launches 'Elevating Voices - PATTISON Diversity and Inclusion Media Grants' to Amplify Organizations Supporting Underrepresented and Marginalized Communities Across Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor, Canada's leading Out-of-Home advertising company and its Diversity & Inclusion Committee are launching a media grant program with $1,000,000 in media to distribute to non-profit and charitable organizations that promote diversity across Canada.



PATTISON Outdoor has a history of community involvement and support, including national charitable and not-for-profit advertising campaign support and an internal Day of Giving - an initiative where employees can take a paid day out of their week to volunteer within their community. As part of PATTISON'S ongoing national charitable and not-for-profit support, to bolster PATTISON's commitment to diversity and inclusion, PATTISON is launching an annual media grant program to provide a platform to organizations dedicated to servicing and supporting ethno-cultural groups, the LGBTQ2+ community, women's equality, those with disabilities, and any other group focused on and for projects that promote diversity and inclusion. This grant program will leverage the reach, inventory and power of out of-home advertising. This gives local non-profits and charitable organizations an opportunity to expand their outreach with traditional media, especially those serving underrepresented and vulnerable communities.

Submissions for the grant program are now open.

"Our hope is to be a small part of a greater solution towards creating an equitable and inclusive Canada. PATTISON is a Canadian company, and passionately believes in the diversity that makes this country so very special." – Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor.

PATTISON Outdoor launched their Diversity and Inclusion committee in 2020, to address diversity within the company, and the industry. This committee is employee-run and supported by members of PATTISON's executive team, representing staff members from across the country. After two years, we have already developed partnerships with organizations such as The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. Now, PATTISON has the opportunity to expand these partnerships with this media grant program, designed to make PATTISON's inventory accessible to new voices.

"We're looking for groups that may not have had the opportunity to share their message on a traditional media stage. We hope that local community groups, and national groups take advantage of this program," said McGregor.

"We recognize that we are in the unique position to amplify the message of underrepresented groups with our mass reach. This grant will allow us to really put our medium to work to serve our communities in promoting diversity and inclusion across the country." – Bridget Campbell – Director of Digital Production and D&I Co-Chair

Applications will be reviewed and partners selected by members of the D&I Committee.

More information on organizations that qualify and the application process can be found here https://www.pattisonoutdoor.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/ELEVATING-VOICES-EN.pdf .

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada's largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

About the D&I Committee at PATTISON Outdoor

The committee is comprised of individuals within PATTISON Outdoor that are committed to expediting change by learning, educating, highlighting and engaging in meaningful dialogue to become a more equal, inclusive and diverse work environment, free of discrimination and harassment in every level of our business. As leaders in the Canadian Advertising space, we are determined to initiate changes and lead by example and reflect the diversity of the communities within which we live and work, coast-to-coast. By supporting external efforts of inclusion and diversity we aim to better ourselves and the world around us. We are PATTISON Outdoor Advertising and here, everyone belongs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f72875-4ebd-429b-a120-7298cc7f2608



