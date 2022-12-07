Anomalo Named One of the Hottest Big Data Startups of 2022

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced that it has been named one of the 10 hottest big data startups of 2022 by CRN. This announcement comes on the heels of Anomalo celebrating its one year milestone with strong company, customer and partner momentum: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/10/27/2543173/0/en/Data-Quality-Company-Anomalo-Celebrates-One-Year-Milestone-With-Strong-Market-Momentum.html .



“Businesses and organizations continue to be overwhelmed with big data, struggling to effectively manage data that’s growing in volume, expanding in variety and accelerating in speed—never mind efforts to organize and analyze all of it to gain valuable insight that can lead to competitive advantages,” said Rick Whiting, editor at CRN. “This year businesses and organizations have sought to leverage data and data analytics to obtain the visibility that will help them navigate rapidly changing business conditions.”

Anomalo’s platform monitors enterprise data and automatically detects and root-causes data issues, allowing teams to resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering models. Anomalo leverages machine learning to rapidly assess a wide range of data sets with minimal human input. If desired, enterprises can fine-tune Anomalo’s monitoring through the low-code configuration of metrics and validation rules.

“Seeing what our customers do with Anomalo has been the best part of the last year for me. Data teams are spending time building data products instead of writing endless data quality rules and doing manual investigations into quality issues,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo. “Being recognized by CRN is a testament to the progress we have made to build a machine learning powered platform for identifying, alerting and root-causing anomalous and unexpected changes in our customers’ data and doing so before anyone else notices.”

To view CRN’s list of the hottest big data startups of 2022, simply go to: https://www.crn.com/news/applications-os/the-10-hottest-big-data-startups-of-2022/1 .

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

