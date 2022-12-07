ETSI TeraFlowSDN Wins Layer123 Network Transformation ‘Upstart of the Year’ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- The ETSI TeraFlowSDN group (ETSI TFS), launched only six months ago, has won the ‘Upstart of the Year’ award at the Layer123 Network Transformation Awards ceremony, held at the prestigious Berkley Hotel in Knightsbridge, London, last night. This award also recognizes the ETSI strategy to provide new software development tools and practices to an evolving standardization ecosystem.
The new ETSI group, born from the TeraFlow EU-funded research project and now hosted by ETSI, is developing an open-source cloud native SDN controller for smart transport networks, supporting standardization work at ETSI.
TeraFlowSDN serves as a toolbox for quick prototyping, experimentation and use-case validation allowing other ETSI groups working on future technologies to accelerate and improve the quality of their standards. It is a bridge between ETSI and EU research projects, as the code is adopted and extended by other projects. The ETSI group is also a good vehicle to promote and facilitate adoption of ETSI standards among software development communities and open-source projects.
“This recognition rewards the intense work of the entire TeraFlowSDN community throughout this year. It is an honour and a motivation to receive this award and it encourages us to continue working for a very successful second release and thus help the adoption of transport SDN by operators” says Dr. Ricard Vilalta, CTTC, ETSI TeraFlowSDN Chair.
This award arrives five years after the award for Best Open Source Development Initiative for Network Transformation was granted to OpenSourceMANO, the first Open-Source project launched by ETSI.
More information on ETSI TeraFlowSDN: https://tfs.etsi.org/news/
About ETSI
ETSI provides members with an open and inclusive environment to support the development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT systems and services across all sectors of industry and society. We are a non-profit body, with more than 900 member organizations worldwide, drawn from over 60 countries and five continents. The members comprise a diversified pool of large and small private companies, research entities, academia, government, and public organizations. ETSI is officially recognized by the EU as a European Standardization Organization (ESO).
For more information, please visit us at https://www.etsi.org/
Claire Boyer
ETSI
+33 687608440
claire.boyer@etsi.org