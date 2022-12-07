Submit Release
Wolf Administration Announces $5.8 Million for Homelessness Assistance and Prevention

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver today announced $5.8 million has been awarded to help homeless families find housing and combat homelessness across the commonwealth. The funding is provided through the federal Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program.

“ESG funding provides local governments and non-profits across the commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources for their communities,” said Sec. Weaver. “The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness.”

A total of $5,872,054 in ESG funding was approved for 16 municipal grantees and six nonprofits who will administer regional projects covering 26 counties.

The 2022 ESG funding eligibility falls into six categories: rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS), and administration.

ESG funding is authorized by McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as amended by the Homeless Emergency Assistance and Rapid Transition to Housing (HEARTH) Act of 2009.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A list of the approved projects is below:

Allegheny County $300,000

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention

City of Allentown $252,113

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter

Bucks County $114,125

Butler County $368,935

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention

Centre County $212,689

  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Emergency Shelter

Cumberland County $247,962

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Dauphin County $209,270

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Franklin County $220,987

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Indiana County $79,887

McKean County $155,264

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Mercer County

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Emergency Shelter

Monroe County $409,812

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter

Montgomery County $129,687

City of Philadelphia $421,329

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention

Schuylkill County $166,000

  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter

Wayne County $95,647

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Non-Profit Grantees (Regional Awards)

Blair Community Action Program $241,737

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • HMIS

Center for Community Action $228,250

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • HMIS

Central Susquehanna Opportunities $274,938

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Clinton County Housing Coalition, Inc. $173,262

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Lawrence County Social Services $1,324,558

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Street Outreach
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency $119,027

  • Rapid Rehousing
  • Homelessness Prevention
  • Emergency Shelter
  • HMIS

MEDIA CONTACT:
Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

