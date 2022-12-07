Facial Cleansing Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 8445.80 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%: Straits Research

The global facial cleansing devices market size was valued at USD 4189.96 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8445.80 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global facial cleansing devices market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cosmetics industry has entered a period of self-sustaining growth, which is good news for consumers. Even as the economy collapsed, the "Lipstick Effect" kept sales high. Due to increased levels of innovation, consumer interest, and merger and acquisition activity, the market for facial cleaning equipment is growing on a global scale. Selfies and other forms of constant photography have raised people's awareness of their appearance, which has boosted the need for cosmetics. The market growth of beauty and personal care goods is likely to benefit from this tool's easy learning curve, strong cleaning skills, and ability to improve the body's absorption of skincare products.





Rising Demand for Skincare Solutions Drives the Global Market

In many cultures, having flawless, pristine skin has become a cultural fixation. As a result, cosmetics businesses have developed treatments that promise long-lasting, youthful complexions. Because young, tech-savvy consumers are dissatisfied with traditional beauty routines and seek cutting-edge items appropriate for their era, the market for facial washing gadgets is booming. The majority of the biggest internet merchants now offer personalised websites, product recommendations, marketing materials, and client testimonials. Due to the wide distribution of these goods via e-commerce websites and apps as well as the growing knowledge of their advantages propagated by beauty influencers, the market for face washing devices is expanding globally.

Technological Advancement Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The growing acceptance of utilising facial cleaning devices for personal rather than business purposes is anticipated to fuel the market for facial cleansing equipment. In emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, facial washing devices have enormous potential markets. A number of causes, including the world's growing population, the abundance of skincare products , the changing preferences of consumers, and the mounting demand to project a positive image, are driving the market for face washing leaves. The United States has established itself as the industry leader due to its sophisticated manufacturing skills, sizable consumer base that is open to experimenting with new goods, and broad availability of facial washing brushes.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 8445.80 million by 2031 CAGR 8.1% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, L’Oréal (Clarisonic), Conair, MTG, Hitachi, Remington, YA-MAN, FOREO, Home Skinovations, Carol Cole (NuFace), KAKUSAN, Quasar MD, Kingdom, and Tria., Key Market Opportunities Technological Advancement Creates Tremendous Opportunities Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Skincare Solutions Drives the Global Markets

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global facial cleansing devices market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are just some industrialized nations whose populations are becoming more health-conscious and spending more on self-care and beauty tools . In addition, people are learning more about facial washing methods thanks to the proliferation of skincare diagnostic tools, including skin analyses, online information, and YouTube videos. The cosmetics sector is booming thanks to the introduction of several new items. Examples include a motorized skin gadget developed in 2021 by global cosmetics giant L'Oréal, which provides various massaging and washing choices in response to verbal instructions from users.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. The Asia–Pacific area is home to roughly 3 billion people who could become customers. Demand for more advanced skin care products, notably facial washing devices, is expected to rise due to customers' changing lifestyles and rising spending power in developing countries of the region. The global facial washing devices market is expanding because of factors such as an expanding middle class, a heightened interest in skin care, pervasive advertising, and the availability of cutting-edge goods.

The major companies in the facial cleansing device market are concentrated in Europe, which bodes well for the market's future growth. Demand is likely to rise as the number of people experiencing skin disorders as a result of pollution and sun exposure continues to rise. In places like Germany and the United Kingdom, for instance, the UV Index climbed as high as 7-8, which can lead to severe sunburn in a short amount of time. This has resulted in a greater interest in facial hygiene tools.

The market for facial washing equipment is expanding worldwide, particularly in LAMEA. During the predicted time period, the market is likely to expand at a healthy rate thanks to the efforts of companies that sell facial washing gadgets. For instance, BRAZILIAN BEAUTY is a prominent local provider of facial cleansing procedures like peels, rezenerate, and microdermabrasion.





Key Highlights

The global facial cleansing devices market size is projected to reach USD 8445.80 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2031.

is projected to reach USD 8445.80 million by 2031 at a from 2023 to 2031. Based on type , the global facial cleansing devices market is bifurcated into silicon bristle cleansing devices and fiber bristle cleansing devices. The silicon bristle cleansing device segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global facial cleansing devices market is bifurcated into silicon bristle cleansing devices and fiber bristle cleansing devices. The silicon bristle cleansing device segment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on end-user , the global facial cleansing devices market is bifurcated into household and beauty salons. The household segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, the global facial cleansing devices market is bifurcated into household and beauty salons. The household segment is the highest contributor to the market. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global facial cleansing devices market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market

Procter & Gamble

Philips, Panasonic

Nu Skin Enterprises, L’Oréal (Clarisonic)

Conair

MTG

Hitachi

Remington

YA-MAN

FOREO

Home Skinovations

Carol Cole (NuFace)

KAKUSAN

Quasar MD

Kingdom

Tria





Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type

Silicon Bristle Cleansing Device

Fiber Bristle Cleansing Device

By End-User

Household

Beauty Salons

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In June 2022, to provide consumers with a more streamlined grooming experience, Panasonic introduced the MULTISHAPE Modular Personal Care System.

to provide consumers with a more streamlined grooming experience, Panasonic introduced the MULTISHAPE Modular Personal Care System. In September 2022, L'Oréal acquired Skinbetter Research, an American skincare firm founded on innovative dermatological science that combines patented effective chemicals with beautiful sensory textures.





News Media

Emergence of Beauty Influencer is Driving the Demand for the Facial Cleansing Devices Market



Green Wave in Personal Care Products to Boost Organic Cosmetic Products Market









Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Facial Injectable Market : Information by Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Polymer Fillers), Application (Aesthetics, Therapeutics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Organic Cosmetic Products Market : Information by Product Type (Facial Care, Hair Care, Body Care), Distribution Channel (Retail Sale, Online Sale) and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026

Facial Skincare Products Market : Information by Product Type (Facial Cleanser, Toner, Facial Serum, Eye Creams), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2030

K-Beauty Products Market : Information by Product Type (Sheet Masks, Cleansers, Moisturizers, Makeup, and Others), End-user (Male and Female), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Cosmetics ODM Market : Information by Application (Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Others), and Region — Forecast till 2026





