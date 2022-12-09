2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Report examines the industry's market size, emerging trends, and effect of COVID-19
The research team projects that the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) market size will grow from 2020 to 2027, at an estimated CAGR.
Global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)s Market Overview
2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (2-HPMA) is an ester of Methacrylic acid and is used as a raw material component in the synthesis of polymers.
This report covers the manufacturer data, including: sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. Additionally, this study covers every region and nation in the world and provides information on price trends as well as market size, volume, and value.
This report's data was compiled using both primary and secondary sources. Interviews with suppliers and industry leaders of 2-hydroxypropyl methacrylate were part of the primary study. A thorough search of pertinent secondary sources, such as corporate annual reports, financial reports, and private databases, was conducted.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)s are a type of methacrylic acid ester that is made with ≥96%, ≥97%, or ≥98% HPMA content. HPMA is a relatively new polymer and is still being researched, so there are many other types of HPMAs that have yet to be discovered. Some other types of HPMAs include 2-hydroxyethyl methacrylate (HEMA), 2-hydroxypropyl succinate (HPS), and 2-hydroxybutyl methacrylate (HBMA).
Acryl polymers for adhesives, inks, and coatings for automotive, appliance, and metal applications are made using HPMA. Incorporating cross-linking sites, strengthening adhesion to surfaces, and enhancing corrosion, fogging, and abrasion resistance are all benefits of adding hydroxyl groups.
The market for 2-hydroxypropyl methacrylate is divided geographically into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. This study provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments for the anticipated period, as well as forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and national levels.
Prominent Key Players of the 2-hydroxypropyl methacrylate Market
To understand the competition at both the domestic and international levels, the study sheds light on the competitive environment of the global 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) market. Market analysts have also provided an overview of each major player in the global 2-hydroxypropyl methacrylate (HPMA) market, taking into account important factors like geographic presence, production capacity, and product line.
By Major Market Players:
Dow
Evonik
Nippon Shokubai
GEO Specialty Chemicals
Anhui Renxin
Changzhou Hickory Chemical
Haihang Industry
Chizhou Fangda
Hangzhou Dayangchem
Zaozhuang Weicheng Chemical
HENAN PROSPER CHEMICALS
Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
Heze Chang Sheng Yuan Technology
Linyi Deroy Polymer Material
Key Market Segments Table: 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)s Market
Based on types, the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)s market is primarily split into:
• ≥96% HPMA
• ≥97% HPMA
• ≥98% HPMA
• Others
Based on applications, the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)s market covers:
• Coating
• Reactive Resins
• Adhesives
• Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• East Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Spain
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) market. Demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production are all factors that have evolved through time that are taken into account in the study. The essential elements that will assist players find chances and stabilizing the business as a whole in the upcoming years have also been underlined by the industry experts.
Key Drivers & barriers in the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA)s Market
There are a few key drivers and barriers that could impede the growth of the 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) market. Another key challenge is the lack of standardization in the production process, which can lead to inconsistencies in quality. Additionally, regulations governing the use of this compound are often restrictive, limiting its potential market penetration.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
The market's profitability will attract new players to participate and take advantage of the escalating demand. Due to favourable government policies in emerging nations supported by venture capitalists and cutting-edge funding, many creative enterprises have developed in this industry. The growth and development of e-Commerce portals, which provide customers with alluring discounts and offers even from remote places, will promote opportunities.
The report focuses on Global, Top 10 Regions and Top 50 Countries Market Size of 2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA) 2016-2021, and development forecast 2022-2027.
forecast 2022-2027.
