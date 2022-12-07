HYLANT EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TEAM, CONTINUES INDIANA GROWTH

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant has added five new employee benefits experts to its team, supporting Hylant’s focus on better serving the growing needs of its clients, the company announced Wednesday.

Becky DeHart, Jess Stump and Patrick Farris join Hylant as client executives, with Katy Smith and Kelly Dircksen joining as client service executives.

“We are thrilled to have such a great group of experts join the Hylant team,” said David Norris, regional CEO of emerging markets at Hylant. “Their skillsets and unique perspectives will bring our clients the custom strategies and solutions they need in today’s fluctuating employee benefits environment.”

DeHart, Stump, Farris, Dircksen and Smith bring vast experience to their roles at Hylant. Their expertise and background in the employee benefits arena, including history in the carrier side, paired with Hylant’s extensive resources, will enhance clients’ benefits plans to meet the challenges of today’s hard market.

“Hylant’s dedication to clients is pervasive in all it does,” said DeHart. “That dedication allows me to bring custom, unique solutions to today’s employers. I look forward to contributing to our client services and being a part of Hylant’s growth.”

These new additions come amid a series of acquisitions, strategic hirings and internal promotions at Hylant, all supporting the company’s focus on better serving the growing demands and needs of clients and driving the company’s growth goals.

