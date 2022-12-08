Short-term leasing solution wins renowned MAPIC Award
Spacewise leading the way in retail real estate innovation - Wins MAPIC Award for Best Retail Innovation Solution.
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 30/11/2022, MAPIC named Spacewise the winner of Best Retail Innovation Solution at the MAPIC Awards. The award recognizes businesses in the retail real estate industry that drive innovation in retail technology. Judges look for solutions that enhance user/shopper experience and/or strengthen efficiency and sales for retailers and shopping centers.
The MAPIC Awards were created in 1996 to recognize and celebrate excellence, creativity and innovation in the retail real estate industry. The award is part of the MAPIC conference that takes place every year in Cannes, France. It attracts hundreds of retail real estate professionals from all over the world. The award received 110 entries from 23 countries, judges reviewed each entry and selected a concept for each award category.
About Spacewise:
Spacewise is a short-term leasing and productivity tool. The platform digitizes the complete leasing process, making it faster for leasing teams to complete deals, and easier for brands to lease short-term assets. The solution handles key leasing elements such as tenant vetting, asset digitization, invoicing and payments, contracts, and offers marketing features. Spacewise has secured partnerships with some major retail companies, namely Swiss Post and Migros.
