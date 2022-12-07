Strategies For Global Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the shale gas processing equipment market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $6.04 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 17.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $10.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%. Growing energy demand is expected to propel the growth of the shale gas processing equipment market going forward.

The shale gas processing equipment market consists of sales of shale gas processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the midstream phase of the oil and gas industry to produce shale gas. Shale gas refers to a type of natural gas discovered underground in shale rock, and shale gas processing equipment processes, refines, and treats shale gas before it is transported for commercial use.

Global Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the shale gas processing equipment market. Major companies operating in the shale gas processing equipment market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2020, Halliburton, a US-based company operating in shale gas processing equipment, introduced SmartFleet, the first intelligent automated fracturing system. This system improves near-wellbore and far-field fracture placement and directly manages frac hits and continuously measures cluster uniformity and fracture geometry and also provides operators with real-time fracture control while pumping oil and gas.

Global Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

The global shale gas processing equipment market is segmented:

By Component: Compressors and Pumps, Electrical Machinery, Heat Exchangers, Internal Combustion Engines, Measuring and Controlling Devices, Others Components

By Process: Distillation, Pyrolysis, Reheating, Cracking, Chemical Treatment

By Application: Pipeline, Natural Gas Processing Plants, LNG or LPG Facilities, Crude by Rail, Other Midstream Applications

By Geography: The global shale gas processing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides shale gas processing equipment market research, shale gas processing equipment market overviews, analyzes shale gas processing equipment market share and forecasts market size and growth for the global shale gas processing equipment market, shale gas processing equipment market share, shale gas processing equipment market segments and geographies, shale gas processing equipment market players, shale gas processing equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Shale Gas Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Pall Corporation, GasTech Engineering Corporation, Cameron International Corporation, Honeywell UOP, Linde Engineering Plc, Johnson Controls International, Newpoint Gas LP, Membrane Technology & Research Inc, Van Gas Systems

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

