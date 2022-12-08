SPYGLASS HONORED AS CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT 2022 WEATHERHEAD 100 WINNER
SpyGlass Celebrates 4th Win as One of Northeast Ohio’s Fastest-Growing Companies
SpyGlass, a leading provider of telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and SaaS solutions, is honored to be recognized by the WeatherHead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University as a 2022 Weatherhead 100 award winner. This year's WeatherHead 100 recipients are being celebrated during the annual gala on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Hilton in Downtown Cleveland.
— Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass
The WeatherHead 100 awards were established to commemorate Northeast Ohio's spirit of entrepreneurship and recognize companies in the area that exemplify leadership and growth. This year’s 34th annual WeatherHead 100 awards ceremony will celebrate the fastest-growing companies in the region based on an increase in net sales over the past five years – from at least $100K to at least $1M. Winners will also be featured in a special issue of Crain’s Cleveland Business Magazine.
“This is our fourth WeatherHead 100 award, and we’re celebrating the achievement as a testament to our employees’ commitment and collaborative spirit. Our people are critical to our mission and success,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Each of these team members has helped SpyGlass navigate high-level growth within a complex, ever-changing industry and we’re extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments.”
SpyGlass has been at the forefront of challenging the technology cost status quo for businesses with the help of its proprietary SnapShot Audit. The company offers unmatched telecom and technology service cost expertise that pairs proprietary technology spend analytics and sophisticated software with hands-on, human analysis to deliver risk-free tech expense savings recommendations to organizations.
About SpyGlass
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and SaaS services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense audit and SpyCare® managed service to review and optimize their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.
