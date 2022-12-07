Obesity Treatment Market Size Worth USD 31.7 Billion by 2030 at 16.7% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Obesity Treatment Market Trends and Insights by Type (Inactivity, Obesity gluten, Obesity), Diagnosis (Blood Tests, Physical Examination), Treatment (Medication, Surgery, Lifestyle Changes), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Obesity Treatment Market Information by Type, Diagnosis, Treatment, End-Users - Forecast Till 2030, market is expected to rise at CAGR of 16.7% to reach USD 31.7 billion during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

Expanding fat cells in the body are the underlying cause of obesity, a serious medical problem. In addition to diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and some forms of cancer, this illness is linked to a host of other serious health issues. Sleep deprivation, lack of exercise, and eating too much junk food are all key contributors to the obesity epidemic. It is widely agreed that addressing the underlying causes of obesity, such as a lack of exercise and a poor diet, is the best way to combat the condition. Modifying one's diet, increasing one's level of physical activity, and altering one's behavior have all been shown to be effective in treating and preventing obesity. Medical professionals often suggest weight loss methods and drugs for more extreme situations.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 31.7 Billion CAGR 16.7% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Diagnosis, Treatment and End-user. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The advancements in the surgeries and devices utilized in surgeries related to obesity treatment The work-from-home trends, lack of physical exercise and unhealthy diet increased the rate of obesity

Obesity Treatment Market Competitive Dynamics:

The key players of the market are:

VIVUS, Inc. (U.S.)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Allergan (Republic of Ireland)

Cousin Biotech (France)

EnteroMedics, Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Medtronic (U.S.)

USGI Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Mediflex Surgical Products (U.S.)

Covidien plc (Republic of Ireland)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Zafgen

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Norgine B.V.

Vivus Therapeutics

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

Obesity Treatment Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The incidence of serious diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer has risen dramatically in recent years across developed nations. In North America and Western Europe, shifting dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, and high discretionary money make people more prone to suffer health conditions including diabetes and cancer. Therefore, the increased prevalence of health concerns has aided the acceptance of weight reduction and weight management options. Additionally, increased fitness awareness in China and India due to improved lifestyles and altered eating patterns is predicted to give profitable commercial chances to organizations in the worldwide weight loss and weight management diet market.

Recent years have seen a rise in obesity rates due to factors like the rise of the work-from-home trend, inactivity, poor food, and harmful habits. Inappropriate eating habits and trends, such as the rise of online food ordering and the popularity of pre-packaged, ready-to-eat meals, have had a significant effect on a large percentage of the population. Over 30% of the global population is considered to be overweight or obese, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The demand in the Obesity Treatment market has been boosted by such elements and reports.

The increasing availability of weight-management resources like apps and websites that help individuals set goals and track their progress has helped raise public awareness of the dangers of obesity. Recent years have also seen a rise in the use of electronic and wearable gadgets to keep tabs on a person's health, which has had a significant impact on the expansion of the Obesity Treatment market.

Market Restraints

The drugs such as Lorcaserin and Phentermine-topiramate are substantially related with variables causing heart valve issues. To add insult to injury, underdeveloped nations typically do not offer reimbursement options for such treatments. They are considered as the significant challenges for the growth of the Obesity Treatment industry.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The pandemic hit has touched practically every industrial and commercial unit across the globe. The spread of COVID 19 has also had devastating effects on several medical specialties. As a result of travel limitations, fewer people are able to get in for routine examinations or treatment for illnesses like obesity. Obesity medication treatment and prescriptions have dropped dramatically in recent years. Obesity-related surgical procedures have also been put on hold so that staff can deal with the current emergency.

But the rise of technology consultants and the popularity of sedentary lifestyles in which people work from home have contributed to the expansion of the obesity treatment industry as a whole.

Obesity Treatment Market Segmentation:

Based on Type:

By Type the market is segmented into Inactivity, Obesity gluten and Obesity.

Based on Diagnosis:

By Diagnosis the market is segmented into Blood Tests and Physical Examination

Based on Treatment:

By treatment the market is segmented into Medication, Surgery and Lifestyle Changes

Based on End-Users

Clinics is expected to rise at a significant growth rate over the review period.

Obesity Treatment Market Regional Analysis:

Among the many factors contributing to Obesity, urbanization is often cited as a major one. More effective weight management options, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and increased investment in R&D are also cited as driving forces in the expansion of the Obesity Treatment market in this area. This region, which consists of high-income countries with high healthcare expenditure per person, is growing rapidly.

As a result of rising investments in research and development and the consequent introduction of novel products, Europe is poised to overtake North America as the second most lucrative region.

Because of the significant correlation between the number of comorbidities and obesity, it is expected that Asia Pacific will exhibit a relatively higher CAGR due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and these conditions. This is expected to greatly increase demand for these goods. The market for weight reduction and weight control diets in the Asia-Pacific region offers substantial growth opportunities for industry players. The key factors driving market expansion are improvements in consumers' standard of living and the willingness to spend money. A chance to bring high-quality, low-calorie products to consumers could also arise in this sector of the market. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their operations in this sector to attract a larger customer base and enter new markets.

However, compared to other regions, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to develop at a comparably lower CAGR due to a lack of established healthcare infrastructure. As a result of low healthcare spending per person and low product knowledge, these regions will make up a lesser share of the market. The slowing of drug development in these areas is a direct result of the aforementioned issues.

