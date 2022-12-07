Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market will reach to USD 29.44 million by 2029 : GreyViews

Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Size By Type (Ocular-Behcet, Vasculo-Behcet, and Neuro-Behcet), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029

The market has been studied for the below mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Behcet's Disease Treatment market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Behcet's disease treatment market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, route of administration, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Behcet’s Disease Treatment market are XOMA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Abbott, CELGENE CORPORATION, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eisai Co., Ltd, AbbVie Inc, Amarillo Gear Company., Annora Pharma Pvt, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Cell Medica Limited, Panacea Biotec Ltd., CELLTRION INC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Les Laboratoires, Coherus BioSciences, Servier, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Behcet’s Disease Treatment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Behcet's disease, commonly known as Behcet's syndrome, is an uncommon condition that results in blood vessel inflammation all throughout the body. Numerous indications and symptoms of the illness may appear to be unconnected at first. They can be sores in the mouth, ulcers in the eyes, skin rashes and lesions, and sores in the genitalia. Behcet's disease cannot be diagnosed by testing, so a doctor will mostly rely on indications and symptoms. Since mouth sores are a common symptom of Behcet's disease, a diagnosis requires that the sores have returned at least three times in the previous 12 months. Behcet's disease has no known treatment. If the condition is minor, a doctor could advise taking medication to reduce the pain and inflammation that flares cause. Between flare-ups, medication may not be necessary. In addition to drugs for flares, a doctor may give medications to control Behcet's illness throughout the body for more severe signs and symptoms. For persistent oral and vaginal sores, a doctor may prescribe colchicine (Colcrys, Mitigare) if topical treatments are ineffective. Colchicine may also reduce joint swollen.

Scope of Behcet’s Disease Treatment Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD million Segments Covered By Type, By Route of Administration, region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players XOMA, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Abbott, CELGENE CORPORATION, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eisai Co., Ltd, AbbVie Inc, Amarillo Gear Company., Annora Pharma Pvt, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Cell Medica Limited, Panacea Biotec Ltd., CELLTRION INC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Les Laboratoires, Coherus BioSciences, Servier, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others

Segmentation Analysis

Neuro-Behcet segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is Ocular-Behcet, Vasculo-Behcet, and Neuro-Behcet. During the forecast period, Neuro-Behcet are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. A patient with Behcet's disease is said to have neurologic symptoms and/or signs of neuro-disease Behcet's (NBD) (BD). Relevant syndromes include cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), movement problems, multiple sclerosis-like presentations, meningoencephalitic syndrome, myelopathic syndrome, and intracranial hypertension. During the forecast period, Neuro-illness Behcet's prevalence is probably going to be the segment's main driver.

The oral segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The route of administration includes oral and injectable. The oral segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For the behcet’s disease treatment the medication is mostly consumed orally which fuels the segments growth. Also, the injections are mostly used when the symptoms get worse which is hardly the case as many symptoms are diagnosed at earlier stage.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Behcet’s Disease Treatment include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. Globally known companies like Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., 3M, and others are based in North America. The presence of such giants in the area has a significant impact on the demand for behcet's disease treatment services. Additionally, the market is fueled by the increasing prevalence of behcet's disease in the area. Additionally, speedy FDA approvals and improvements in R&D activities are important drivers of market growth for therapies for behcet's disease.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Behcet’s Disease Treatment market size was valued at USD 1.2 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.56 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany has one of the World’s most developed healthcare and pharmaceutical markets. Germany is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical market in the world, according to Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI). Additionally, the country's vast population, highly trained labor force, and robust and expanding consumer health market boost demand for behcet's disease treatments.

China

China Behcet’s Disease Treatment’s market size was valued at USD 0.92 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.25 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029. An increase in Behcet's cases across the nation is driving the sector. Chinese individuals between the ages of 30-39 are most usually affected with Behcet's illness, which has a wide clinical range and can involve a variety of serious internal organs. In Chinese populations, men experience the condition more frequently and with greater severity than women.

India

India's Behcet’s Disease Treatment market size was valued at USD 0.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.07 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2029. Development in the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical sector, growing disposable income, increasing population, surging occurrence of behcet’s disease fuels the demand for behcet’s disease treatment in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as healthcare, chemical, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the development and advancement in healthcare industry.

