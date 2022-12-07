A New Turn: BIASC Announces Baldy View Chapter to Now be Recognized as San Bernardino County Chapter

Landmark moment aligns with BIA’s 100th year and reinforces Chapter’s commitment to its members.

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, CA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) announced today that the Baldy View Chapter will now be officially recognized as the San Bernardino County Chapter. The change comes at a pivotal moment as the BIA approaches its centennial year.

Leveraging the deeply rooted brand equity of San Bernardino County – the largest geographical county in the nation – the name change will reinforce the Chapter’s service area in a way that is more defined. The transition will be promoted statewide, aiding in the Chapter’s membership recruitment and retention program to generate further enthusiasm and awareness of its core mission: to provide its members with first-rate advocacy, policy expertise, and high-level networking. The name change also aligns with both the upcoming Chapter Board of Directors Installation Event on December 9, and the Association’s Centennial celebration in 2023.

“The Baldy View Chapter has a rich history, having provided our members with excellent service for more than five decades,” said Chapter Chairman Tim Roberts, Brookfield Residential. “This announcement is an important step to increase awareness that BIASC remains steadfast to serving our members and addressing the housing shortage in the largest geographic county in the nation.”

The San Bernardino County Chapter promotes and advocates for the homebuilding industry by investing in representation, policy making and economic growth. More than 1,000 member companies and 6,000 industry employees belong to the local chapter alone.

“As BIA Southern California is set to begin our centennial year in 2023, we felt there would be no better time to make this change and add to the BIA enthusiasm, spirit of collaboration and member interest in the San Bernardino County housing market,” said incoming Chapter Chairman Ryan Combe, Lennar Homes. “This is a milestone moment as we move forward towards a historic year for our Chapter.”

For more information on the San Bernardino County Chapter, please visit www.biabuild.com/.

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 99-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org.

