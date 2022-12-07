Submit Release
AuditClub Founder Honored as an Innovator to Watch by Accounting Today

Transformative auditors-as-a-service model addresses assurance service delivery and CPA pipeline

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuditClub™, the Audit Service Center for CPA Firms, was recently named an “Innovator to Watch” by Accounting Today, the leading information resource for public accountants serving the community of professionals who provide tax preparation, bookkeeping, auditing, financial planning and business advisory and consulting services to individuals and small businesses.

The publication’s 2022 edition of the annual Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting recognized founder and CEO Christopher Vanover for AuditClub and its innovative auditors-as-a-service model that provides flexible and fractional access to a seasoned team of chief auditors and staff with broad and deep professional experience for the benefit of AuditClub member firms.

“Accounting Today is an important voice in encouraging and recognizing innovation and advancement in the accounting industry,” says Vanover. “I’m honored that our efforts are being applauded and valued by our professional community. We’re driven to make public accounting better by seeking to solve our profession’s biggest problems. We offer a program to address the talent shortage, and we have raised the bar on audit quality with continuous monitoring and consistent execution. AuditClub will continue to challenge the traditional business model and find ways to create a more positive perception for our profession.”​​​​ 

Founded and led by former audit partners with a unique and valuable mix of Big 4, regional and local firm experience, AuditClub delivers services through a unique membership model. In addition to unlimited access via AuditClub Care, members also benefit from exclusive access to a team of chief auditors through technology-enabled and flexible month-to-month passes. With three levels of passes, AuditClub is tailored to meet firm service needs and scalable for varying budgets.

AuditClub’s groundbreaking efforts to improve public accounting have continued with the recent launch of AuditClub Academy, an innovative program designed to nurture interest in auditing careers and accelerate professional development for promising accounting students. Eligible accounting students are selected for year-round part-time on-demand roles as AuditClub Academy cadets. While continuing their education, cadets gain professional experience working with a team of senior-level chief auditors in support of multiple CPA firm members or private companies that have engaged AuditClub.

About AuditClub
AuditClub is transforming how public accounting firms deliver audit and assurance services by turning their traditional staffing model upside down. A licensed accountancy corporation based in the United States and registered with the PCAOB, AuditClub provides on-demand AICPA and PCAOB audit and assurance support to top 10, regional and local CPA firms throughout the country via its membership access model. AuditClub services include support for audit and assurance, quality control, regulatory matters, training and transformation. Learn more at AuditClub.cpa.

Media Contact:
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for AuditClub
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com
651.552.7753

