CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FRSH, VWE and GPS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

FRSH Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/freshworks-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=34364&wire=1

VWE Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vintage-wine-estates-class-action-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34364&wire=1

GPS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-gap-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34364&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Freshworks Inc. FRSH

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased Freshworks common stock pursuant to and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 3, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/freshworks-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=34364&wire=1

According to the complaint, the documents used to effectuate Freshworks' initial public offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the initial public offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles. As a result of these obstacles, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE

VWE Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased October 13, 2021 - September 13, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : January 13, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vintage-wine-estates-class-action-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34364&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Gap, Inc. GPS

GPS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 24, 2021 - July 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 3, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-gap-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34364&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, The Gap, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY, the Company's size-inclusivity campaign, which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the class period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: