TaxBandits Provides A Simple 1099 & W-2 E-filing Solution For the 2022 Tax Year

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / As the end of the 2022 tax year approaches, now is the time for businesses, tax professionals, and service providers to address year-end filing with the IRS. Whether filing for a small business or on behalf of hundreds of clients, this is a major IRS obligation that must be met in a timely and accurate manner.

The IRS continues to encourage taxpayers to file electronically rather than submitting paper copies, and businesses filing more than 250 forms are actually required to file. Businesses that are not already familiar with e-filing or that are seeking an easier solution to e-filing can find this with TaxBandits! As an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, TaxBandits offers a simple e-file solution that is accurate, secure, and intuitive.

TaxBandits supports e-filing of Forms 1099 and W2 with the IRS, SSA, and states as needed. The e-filing process is simple, user-friendly, and designed to enhance the accuracy of the tax forms. Tax professionals, payroll providers, and businesses of all sizes can easily meet their year-end deadlines on January 31, 2023, with TaxBandits' time-saving features, volume-based pricing, and robust tools for tax pros.

The following IRS Tax Forms are available now in the TaxBandits application, giving filers plenty of time to prepare and distribute them to recipients.

When asked about the coming tax season, Agie Sundaram, the CEO, and Co-founder of Span Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, responded by stating, "The team at TaxBandits is prepared for a hugely successful tax season for our clients. Now is the time to begin the process of year-end filing and our application offers the easiest and most efficient option available. With advanced features and excellent customer support, TaxBandits offers a solution for every business organization."

Begin your year-end filing at TaxBandits.com today by creating a free account.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes ExpressTaxExempt, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, ExpressTruckTax, and TruckLogics.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

###

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View source version on accesswire.com: